Shazam! Family Assembles at CCXP Display for Fury of the Gods

We're just a few months away from the launch of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the next film within the ever-evolving DC Universe. The sequel has already charmed fans with its early marketing materials, which have put the "Shazamily" ensemble of superheroes in the spotlight. Ahead of the film's debut, Warner Bros. Discovery has debuted a new look at the project — courtesy of this weekend's CCXP convention in Brazil.

The convention display includes a series of Fury of the Gods standees, which feature the latest look at the members of the family in their superhero costumes. You can check out a photo of them below.

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Will Shazam! fight Black Adam?

The recent theatrical release of Black Adam, which saw Dwayne Johnson finally bring to life Shazam!'s most iconic adversary, has led many to wonder if a matchup between the two of them is in the cards. As Johnson told reporters during a press event earlier this year, the goal was for both characters to get exactly the kind of movie they individually needed, before going right into their conflict.

"The original plan, maybe five or six years ago I think, was to tell the two origin stories of Shazam! and Black Adam in the same movie. That's what we had worked on," Johnson said at the time. "The script was delivered. When we all read the script, I immediately felt like, 'We have to separate these two movies. We have to honor Shazam! and that origin story and what that is and what that can be for the fans and then we also have to tell our story, too, as well.' I think in separating them, with the majority of the world not knowing who Black Adam if you weren't a serious comic book fan, it was important I think to separate them and tell each story respectively."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.