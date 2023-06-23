Ezra Miller Reportedly Returns to do More The Flash Filming

Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav inherited a ton of problems like the ongoing Ezra Miller situation, in which The Flash star has been accused of numerous crimes. Miller was arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, including for assault at a karaoke bar, and some other stuff. The Flash has been testing pretty positively and the film was recently revealed to be picture locked. Now, The Wrap is reporting that the film recently went through a day of reshoots and Miller was there doing pick-up shots.

According to the trade, the actor and his agent recently met with the studio over the future of the character, with it seeming like the conversation turned out positive. The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez revealed that "Ezra Miller shot a day of pickups last week on the Warner Bros. lot for the standalone "The Flash" movie." The report seems to believe that the studio may still conduct future business with the actor.

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

