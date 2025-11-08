The Funniest Comedy of the 1990s Returns to Streaming (But on a Different Service This Time)

The comedy movie is a dying breed in modern Hollywood, with fewer and fewer comedy films releasing in cinemas, but the genre thrived in the 1990s. The decade was a golden age for the genre, a time defined by creative and inventive films that became mainstream hits, like Groundhog Day, The Big Lebowski, and Clueless. The ‘90s are now long gone, and with them the heyday of comedy, but many of those iconic films can be streamed from the comfort of your own home, and one of the funniest ‘90s comedies just returned to streaming.

Wayne’s World, Penelope Spheeris’s 1992 spinoff of the popular Saturday Night Live sketch, disappeared from streaming last month after it left Netflix but is now once again available to watch. As of November 1st, Wayne’s World is available to stream on Paramount+ alongside its 1993 sequel, Wayne’s World 2, on November 1st. The hilarious movie stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as metalhead friends Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, who host a no-budget public-access show from Wayne’s basement that gains the attention of a television producer. The movie, which grossed over $183 million worldwide, also stars Tia Carrere, Rob Lowe, Lara Flynn Boyle, and Brian Doyle-Murray.

Wayne’s World Is a Laugh-Out-Loud Good Time

Even if you’ve already seen Wayne’s World a hundred times, the movie is guaranteed to make you laugh. The movie is a comedy classic and has been delivering laughter ever since its release in 1992 through its frequent 80s and 90s pop culture references and fourth-wall breaks, in which Wayne and Garth talk directly to the camera and the audience, and memorable lines like “We’re not worthy!” and “If you’re gonna spew, spew into this.” Much of the humor boils down to the meta-humor and self-referential comedy the movie charts and the lovable goofiness of Wayne and Garth.

Outside of its humor, the movie also captures the spirit of the ‘90s. Wayne’s World was released during a time when grunge and alternative rock were just exploding into the American mainstream, and the movie perfectly captured this cultural shift by blending an appreciation for classic 70s rock with 90s contemporary hits. The premise of the film itself, Wayne and Garth’s local cable access show, reflected the grassroots media that was popular at the time.

To this day, Wayne’s World remains a beloved classic that has achieved an enduring cultural impact and popularity. The film is ”Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79% critic score and 84% audience rating, while its sequel nabbed a 58% critic score and 63% audience rating on the review aggregator site.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Paramount+ has a massive streaming catalog of films, and that lineup grew by dozens of titles on November 1st. Paramount+ subscribers can now also watch movies such as 21 Jump Street, Blades of Glory, Catch Me If You Can, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Get Rich or Die Tryin’, as well as most of the Bridget Jones, Indiana Jones, and Tomb Raider franchises.

