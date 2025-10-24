What’s Coming to Paramount+ in November 2025?

Paramount+ is gearing up for a big month ahead. This week, the Paramount streaming service revealed its full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup over the course of November. From new original movies, returning TV shows, and popular films from decades past, there is a lot to be excited about.
One of Taylor Sheridan’s hit dramas, Landman, will be returning for its second season on November 16th. That comeback arrives a couple of weeks after Paramount+ debuts an original boxing movie titled The Cut, as well as a new comedy series starring Tracey Morgan.
You can check out the full list of November’s Paramount+ titles below!
November 1st
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
21 Jump Street
40 Days and 40 Nights
48 Hrs.
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
Alfie (2004)
All I Want For Christmas
American Beauty
American Made
An Officer and a Gentleman
Another 48 Hrs.
Assassin Club
Big Daddy
Big Night
Blades of Glory
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Catch Me If You Can
Chinatown
Chocolat
Cujo
Days of Thunder
Dean
Deck The Halls
Defiance
Dinner For Schmucks
Doubt
Dreamgirls
Enemy at the Gates
Faster
Fatman
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight
Friendsgiving
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Gasoline Alley
Geostorm
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost
Hamburger Hill
Happy Christmas
Home For The Holidays
I Love You, Man
Indecent Proposal
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Instant Family
Jersey Girl
Joe Dirt
Juice
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Last Holiday (2006)
Leaving Las Vegas
Love, Rosie
Loving
Mansfield Park (1999)
Morning Glory
Mousehunt
No Strings Attached
Noah (2014)
Old School
Only the Brave
Pain & Gain
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pretty In Pink
Punch-Drunk Love
Rango
Reindeer Games
Rescue Dawn
Revolutionary Road
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Scrooge (1970)
Scrooged
Shakespeare in Love
She’s All That
She’s Out of My League
Sherlock Gnomes
Shooter
Snow Day
Some Kind of Wonderful
Starship Troopers
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Superstar
Surviving Christmas
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Cut
The Darkest Hour
The Duchess
The Fighting Temptations
The Godfather (1972)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)
The Godfather Part II (1974)
The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)
The Mechanic (2011)
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Perfect Score
The Score
The Terminal
The Terminator (1984)
The Usual Suspects
The Words
There Will Be Blood
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Total Recall (1990)
Trading Places
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Urban Cowboy
Valkyrie
Varsity Blues
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
We Were Soldiers
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
After a career-ending defeat, a former champion boxer (Orlando Bloom) trains for redemption – but as obsession takes hold and reality unravels, he may be spiraling into something far more terrifying.
November 3rd
Crutch series premiere
Set in the world of the CBS Original Comedy The Neighborhood, Crutch centers on its titular character Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Tracy Morgan), who goes by “Crutch,” a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home.
November 5th
Rubble & Crew (season 2)
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Special Mission Blaze
November 7th
Queen Bees (2021)
November 9th
Youth In Revolt (2009)
November 15th
Chuck
November 16th
Landman season 2 premiere
As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Billy Bob Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.
November 19th
The Smurfs (2021, season 3)
Wakefield (2016)
November 21st
PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace special
Rocketman
November 25th
The Road (2009)
November 28th
A PAW Patrol Christmas special
Premiering on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers), A PAW Patrol Christmas special features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble. He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can’t deliver any presents.