What’s Coming to Paramount+ in November 2025?

Paramount+ is gearing up for a big month ahead. This week, the Paramount streaming service revealed its full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup over the course of November. From new original movies, returning TV shows, and popular films from decades past, there is a lot to be excited about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of Taylor Sheridan’s hit dramas, Landman, will be returning for its second season on November 16th. That comeback arrives a couple of weeks after Paramount+ debuts an original boxing movie titled The Cut, as well as a new comedy series starring Tracey Morgan.

You can check out the full list of November’s Paramount+ titles below!

November 1st

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

21 Jump Street

40 Days and 40 Nights

48 Hrs.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Alfie (2004)

All I Want For Christmas

American Beauty

American Made

An Officer and a Gentleman

Another 48 Hrs.

Assassin Club

Big Daddy

Big Night

Blades of Glory

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Catch Me If You Can

Chinatown

Chocolat

Cujo

Days of Thunder

Dean

Deck The Halls

Defiance

Dinner For Schmucks

Doubt

Dreamgirls

Enemy at the Gates

Faster

Fatman

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight

Friendsgiving

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Gasoline Alley

Geostorm

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost

Hamburger Hill

Happy Christmas

Home For The Holidays

I Love You, Man

Indecent Proposal

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Instant Family

Jersey Girl

Joe Dirt

Juice

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (2003)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Last Holiday (2006)

Leaving Las Vegas

Love, Rosie

Loving

Mansfield Park (1999)

Morning Glory

Mousehunt

No Strings Attached

Noah (2014)

Old School

Only the Brave

Pain & Gain

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pretty In Pink

Punch-Drunk Love

Rango

Reindeer Games

Rescue Dawn

Revolutionary Road

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saturday Night Fever

Saving Private Ryan

Scrooge (1970)

Scrooged

Shakespeare in Love

She’s All That

She’s Out of My League

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Snow Day

Some Kind of Wonderful

Starship Troopers

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Superstar

Surviving Christmas

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Cut

The Darkest Hour

The Duchess

The Fighting Temptations

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Perfect Score

The Score

The Terminal

The Terminator (1984)

The Usual Suspects

The Words

There Will Be Blood

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Places

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Urban Cowboy

Valkyrie

Varsity Blues

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

We Were Soldiers

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

The Cut

After a career-ending defeat, a former champion boxer (Orlando Bloom) trains for redemption – but as obsession takes hold and reality unravels, he may be spiraling into something far more terrifying.

November 3rd

Crutch series premiere

Set in the world of the CBS Original Comedy The Neighborhood, Crutch centers on its titular character Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Tracy Morgan), who goes by “Crutch,” a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home.

November 5th

Rubble & Crew (season 2)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Special Mission Blaze

November 7th

Queen Bees (2021)

November 9th

Youth In Revolt (2009)

November 15th

Chuck

November 16th

Landman season 2 premiere

As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Billy Bob Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.

November 19th

The Smurfs (2021, season 3)

Wakefield (2016)

November 21st

PAW Patrol Holiday Fireplace special

Rocketman

November 25th

The Road (2009)

November 28th

A PAW Patrol Christmas special

Premiering on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers), A PAW Patrol Christmas special features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble. He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can’t deliver any presents.