The Gray Man: Chris Evans Shares Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Russo Brothers Film

Yesterday, Netflix’s 2022 preview trailer was released and included the first footage from the Russo Brothers’ upcoming film, The Gray Man. There hasn’t been much news about the new film since it wrapped production last summer, but fans are eager to see former Captain America star, Chris Evans, reunite with the Marvel directors. Evans hasn’t shared much about the film since he started production on The Gray Man, but he did post a gnarly bruise photo last May. This week, Evans finally shared another photo, but this time his injuries were (hopefully) fake.

“Memories… #TheGrayMan #Lloyd,” Evans wrote. You can check out the actor and his movie mustache below…

The Gray Man is being adapted from Mark Greaney’s book of the same name and is set to star Evans and Ryan Gosling in addition to some exciting names like Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. Filming for The Gray Man began last March. According to Deadline, the script by Joe Russo was recently “polished” by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A previous report also revealed that the movie will be Netflix’s biggest film budget to date.

“The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us,” Joe Russo previously said about the project. “The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s character gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film.”

“Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we’re trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we’re facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and [the] CIA,” Anthony Russo said during a CCXP panel (via Collider). “It’ll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America.”

The Gray Man does not yet have a release date, but it’s expected to drop on Netflix sometime this year.