Squid Game Falls Out of Netflix Top 10 for First Time

Even though Netflix’s Squid Game continues to put up impressive viewership numbers the series has finally been pushed out of the Top 10 on the streaming service in the United States. Though the South Korean original is still in the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix in the US (barely making it as it sits at the lowest position) the show has fallen out of the true Top 10 on Netflix’s homepage, a first for the series since it premiered in September. The full Top 10 for Netflix in the United States as of this writing includes:

Red Notice Tiger King Cowboy Bebop Hellbound The Queen of Flow The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star The Great British Baking Show Narcos: Mexico Cocomelon Maid

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though Squid Game has fallen out of the Top 10 in the US, due in large part to new content that has been released in the past two weeks, the show continues to dominated worldwide for the streaming service. Earlier this week we got news that the Netflix original series You had dethroned Squid Game in terms of US viewership after its third season premiered; however, the viewership analytics released by Netflix for the entire globe reveal that Squid Game continued to do better than You around the world despite getting beaten in the US.

All things considered, Squid Game is still a colossal hit for Netflix. The streamer already confirmed that it’s their biggest original series of all time, reaching more viewers than other hits like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and The Witcher. Produced for around $20 million the show has reportedly become a billion dollar profit for Netflix. Naturally talk of a second season quickly abounded online and the creator has revealed it’s in the works.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” creator, and sole writer & director, Hwang Dong-hyuk previously told The AP. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

All nine episodes of Squid Game are streaming now on Netflix.