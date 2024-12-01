Bah, Grinch Day! Where to Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 2024

Mr. Grinch may be a mean one, but the green grouch is as much a holiday staple as bingle balls and whofoo fluff. Every year since How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was published in 1957, Dr. Seuss’ curmudgeonly creation has stood on snowy Mount Crumpet hating the Whos down in Whoville and the crass commercialization of Christmas. And every year, the grumpy Grinch schemes to haul away the holidays — only for a small Who named Cindy Lou Who to inspire his change of heart (a change of three sizes, in fact). And so there are three versions of The Grinch to welcome Christmas and bring cheer to all Whos far and near.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have yourself a merry Grinchmas this year by watching the 1966 animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas! special, the 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey as the green-furred foul one, and the 2018 CG-animated movie featuring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch as the misanthropic holiday heel.

In celebration of National Grinch Day on December 1, here are all the ways to watch the Grinch specials and movies on television and streaming.

When Will How the Grinch Stole Christmas Air on TV in 2024?

How the Grinch Stole Christmas on NBC Schedule:

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966) will air Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) will air on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m., on NBC.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas on TNT Schedule:



Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 12:30 a.m. ET/PT

How the Grinch Stole Christmas on TBS Schedule:



Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Where Is The Grinch Streaming in 2024?

You can stream the original Grinch cartoon on Peacock. If you don’t have a Peacock subscription, you can watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas! for free on the NBC website by logging in with your television provider.

How to Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas Online

The live-action movie will be streaming on Peacock starting Dec. 20 and will be available to watch until Dec. 31. You can also rent or buy How the Grinch Stole Christmas movie on Apple TV, Amazon’s Prime Video, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).

How to Watch The Grinch Movie Online

The 2018 animated movie is streaming on Peacock until Dec. 6. You can rent or buy The Grinch on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

Peacock Black Friday Deal 2024

If you’re looking to save on a Peacock subscription, the streamer is currently running a limited-time offer that’s an absolute steal: new and returning subscribers can save 75% on 12 months of Peacock for $19.99, or get $1.99/mo for 6 months. Peacock Premium includes over 80,000+ hours of movies and television, including the Grinch TV special and the Grinch movies.



