Peacock 1-Year Subscriptions Are 75% Off For Black Friday 2024

Black Friday isn’t just about AirPods, PlayStation 5 consoles, and LEGO sets. There are deals to be had on streaming services as well, and there’s a big one happening right now at Peacock. Currently, you can get a full year of NBCUniversal’s Peacock Premium tier (ad-supported) for only $19.99. If you would prefer a monthly subscription, you can choose that option for $1.99 per month. Ordinarily, these subscriptions would run you $79.99 and $7.99 respectively. You can take advantage of the deal right here at the Peacock website while it lasts. UPDATE: Hulu is also offering a subscription with ads for $0.99 per month for Black Friday. Bundling it with Disney+ (with ads) brings the deal to $2.99 per month.

Just keep in mind that only new and returning subscribers are eligible. Peacock notes that if you have a Peacock account but are not a paid subscriber, you must sign In and enter code REALDEAL for the 1 year offer or REALDEALMONTHLY for the 6 month offer in order to redeem it.

If you can tolerate the occasional ad, the Peacock Premium subscription will grant you access to Peacock’s entire library of shows (like The Office), movies (like Despicable Me 4), and live sporting events along with over 50 always on channels. You can check out the complete lineup of new movies and TV shows that are set to hit the service in December 2024 right here.

Note that December will see the streaming premiere of the hit horror film Speak No Evil on Peacock, which stars X-Men alum James McAvoy. For more on Speak No Evil, check out the description below.

Speak No Evil stars Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Halt and Catch Fire) and SAG award-winner Scoot McNairy (Argo, A Quiet Place Part II) as American couple Louise and Ben Dalton, who, along with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler; The Good Nurse, Riverdale), accept the weekend-holiday invitation of Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi; Game of Thrones, The Fall) and their furtive, mute son Ant (newcomer Daniel Hough).

Written for the screen and directed by James Watkins, the writer-director of Eden Lake and the award-winning gothic ghost story The Woman in Black, Speak No Evil is based on the screenplay of the 2022 Danish horror sensation Gæsterne, written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. That film earned 11 Danish Film Awards nominations, the Danish equivalent of the Oscars.