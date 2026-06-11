The Hardest Thing to Cut From Supergirl Officially Revealed [Exclusive]

Supergirl may be inspired by Tom King’s epic Woman of Tomorrow series, but even the DCU couldn’t adapt everything. We’re in the final build-up to Supergirl‘s release, and the upcoming blockbuster looks more exciting with every clip. The newest Supergirl footage showcased Kara Zor-El’s powers, as well as Jason Momoa’s Lobo.

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Speaking exclusively to ComicBook, writer Ana Nogueira admitted there were “so many things” she had no choice but to cut. The most difficult was “probably the panel of the Psychedelic Dragon [which] I think is really beloved and really gorgeous. So that was challenging… I think that particular panel with her, with the Red Kryptonite and the Psychedelic Dragon is just like gorge.”

That isn’t the only element missing, she added. “Somebody earlier was like, I was wondering if there’s gonna be dinosaurs. I was like, I was never gonna be able to be able to put in dinosaurs.” As spectacular as Supergirl may be, it seems we’ll be missing on psychedelic dragons, dinosaurs, and something more – because the image Nogueira referenced was straight out of an X-Men comic, giving Kara Zor-El a Phoenix raptor.

This Epic Supergirl Scene Will Be Dearly Missed

Nogueira is certainly right to miss this iconic scene from Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In this scene, in the comic’s second issue, Supergirl’s ship is intercepted by a karpane dragon. Supergirl is currently depowered because she spent too much time on a planet with a red sun, but takes red kryptonite to give herself a power-up. As Kara explains, “Red kryptonite encased in dissolvable lead. Most people take it, they get weird visions about transforming into things. Kryptonians take it, the visions come true.”

The result was truly spectacular. Kara Zor-El becomes a being with something like a Phoenix raptor, confronting the karpane dragon and driving it off. But, as stunning as the art may be, it’s entirely disconnected from the comic’s main plot; it’s simply another scene in a quest story, giving it a truly mythological feel. A film doesn’t quite have the same room for such whimsical twists, and it would have been superfluous. As absolutely beautiful as this panel may be, it makes sense for it to be cut. The dinosaurs, too, would have only encumbered the plot and made it feel rather too meandering.

That said, Nogueira’s throwaway comment shows just how much the creative team loved King and Evely’s miniseries. Even now, years after writing the film’s script, Nogueira remembers what she had to cut. This surely means the elements that remain will be realized in perfect form.

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