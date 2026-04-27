DC Reveals 15 Minutes of New Supergirl Footage (And Kara Gets A Long Awaited Superpowered Showcase)

The next DC hero up to bat in DC Studios’ expanding universe is Supergirl, and the hype is starting to build as we get closer to the June release date. has highlighted a host of different moments from the film, but we haven’t had many full scenes. That changed during the Supergirl panel at CCXP, which revealed 15 minutes of new footage followed by a new trailer, and here’s everything we know about what was shown.

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During the Supergirl panel, Supergirl star Milly Alcock and director Craig Gillespie took the stage to talk about the film and introduce a 15-minute showcase of new footage, as well as a trailer. The footage has not made its way online, but we did get a description courtesy of @eltalsaid (via @DCdaily). The first scene has Supergirl on a bus being robbed, but Supergirl isn’t exactly worried. Ruthye is also there, and a fight eventually breaks out, followed by Supergirl flying to the sun to recharge her powers. There’s also a second scene that spotlights Jason Momoa’s Lobo, and the footage reveals more details about how he ends up getting involved in the story.

During a subsequent interview with Omelete (via DC Film News), Gillespie was asked about the footage that was shown during the panel. Gillespie said, “It’s a sequence early on in the film where Milly’s character, Kara, gets to have her superpowers for the first time in the film, so it’s really exciting. You’ve been waiting for it to happen. You’ve been wanting to see what she’s going to do, because emotionally she’s in a bit of an angry place, so it makes for a really entertaining piece.”

Attendees at CCXP Mexico received a limited edition ‘SUPERGIRL’ poster featuring artwork by Bilquis Evely.



(Via @ElTalSaid) pic.twitter.com/CeJ2qWoxig — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) April 27, 2026

The Supergirl CCXP Panel got things started with a video message from James Gunn. Gunn was at CCXP to reveal a new look at Superman ahead of its release, and while he couldn’t be there for the Supergirl panel, he still wanted to send a message to the fans in attendance. There was also a cameo from David Corenswet, but it was part of the last trailer’s message from Superman to Supergirl.

Alcock and Gillespie then joined the stage and talked about the film before showcasing the new footage and trailer. Those who attended the panel also left with a limited edition Supergirl poster featuring the artwork of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow artist Bilquis Evely. The poster looks amazing, and you can check out the poster in the post above.

There was also a trailer shown, but it’s not known if the trailer featured any new footage. The footage that was shown during the panel isn’t likely to be released online, but hopefully, we’ll get to see some of it in a new trailer ahead of the film’s release in June.

Supergirl releases in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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