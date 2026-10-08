The Highest-Grossing Movie of the Decade Is Now an Amazing Streaming Sensation

Predicting the box office success of any movie right now is almost impossible, as very few movies perform exactly as predicted. In a decade that has been dominated by low-budget horror, the time of superhero appeared to be waning as big tentpole movies like Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and this year’s Supergirl all struggled to reach the potential of Marvel and DC movies that came before them. This year, despite the DCU promising plenty, the eyes of superhero fans have always been on one thing – the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday. The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s latest ensemble movie is ready to hit cinemas in December and was expected to be the undisputed king of the 2026 box office, but its crown may have already been usurped by another Marvel favorite. In the summer, Tom Holland returned to screens as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and against even the highest expectations delivered a record-breaking theatrical run to the tune of $2.5 billion. Now the movie has arrived home on digital VOD streaming platforms and instantly repeated its success with a #1 debut.

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Spider-Man has always been far and away the biggest and most profitable superhero in history. While the character’s debut trailed the likes of Superman and Batman by two decades, the instantly recognisable mask and fantastic adventures have made him a pop culture icon that will never die. It seemed that the latest on-screen iteration of New York’s friendly neighborhood Avenger may have reached a peak when Spider-Man: No Way Home did the unthinkable and tied together three different Spider-Man universes in a story that saw Holland’s webslinger meeting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s incarnations as well as several villains from their respective movies. Even arriving just after the COVID-19 pandemic, the film shattered box office predictions to become the biggest Spider-Man movie of all time. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, without its multiversal elements – which was reportedly a big bone of contention between Marvel Studios and Sony for some time in the film’s early development – was expected to be a success, but no one could have predicted it would overtake Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the highest grossing domestic release in the U.S, and the third-highest grossing movie of all time.

Spider-Man Is a Guaranteed Box Office Hit

Image Courtesy of Sony

That kind of success makes it clear that everyone who wanted to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day did so in theaters, possibly more than once. Yet, on its digital debut the film has wasted no time in crawling straight into the number one spot on several VOD services including Apple Store and Amazon. Considering the last few years have seen many people declaring superhero movies to have had their peak and be in a steep decline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has gone some way to proving that this is not the case and audiences will still turn out in their millions when their favorite superhero swings across into cinemas. Now, it looks like Spider-Man will be setting more records with a huge digital debut, which will make it much easier for Marvel Studios to silence those declaring their mammoth franchise to have passed its peak and never be able to hit Avengers: Endgame levels of success again. Spider-Man’s theatrical success can be seen in the table below.

Film Release Estimated Budget Worldwide Box Office Gross Spider-Man (2002) $139 Million $825 Million Spider-Man 2 (2004) $200 Million $789 Million Spider-Man 3 (2007) $258 Million $895 Million The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) $230 Million $757 Million The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) $250 Million $708 Million Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) $175 Million $880 Million Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) $90 Million $394 Million Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) $160 Million $1.13 Billion Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) $200 Million $1.92 Billion Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) $100 Million $690 Million Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) $225 Million $2.41 Billion+

Following a dismal run of box office failures in 2023, which saw The Marvels become the first true MCU flop, Kevin Feige pulled back on the franchise’s output with only Deadpool & Wolverine releasing in 2024. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team-up was always destined to be a hit but giving the world a movie that unapologetically all about fan service, and it became the first Marvel movie to break $1 billion since Spider-Man: No Way Home as a result. Last year, the MCU began the road to Avengers: Doomsday with movies like Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four, and while they were not runaway financial successes, they kept the engine ticking over and now it looks like Marvel Studios is about to have its biggest year to date. With $2.5 billion already in the bank and Avengers: Doomsday expected to repeat that and more, 2026 is the year that proved superheroes are just as big and popular as ever.

Are you still onboard the Marvel train ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, or is superhero fatigue still a thing? Let us know what you think in the comments.