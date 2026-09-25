Anthony Russo’s Avengers: Doomsday Cast Confirmation Makes Major Fan Theory Much More Likely

Avengers: Doomsday will open in theaters in just under three months, and as we enter the final stretch for the most highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever, it’s also becoming clearer and clearer that there’s so little we actually know about the film, including its cast. Sure, Marvel Studios made a big event out of revealing the entire massive cast of Avengers: Doomsday, including many of the Fox X-Men movie universe stars, who are crossing over with the MCU (James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cuming). However, fans have long suspected that Avengers: Doomsday has more characters than the ones who have already been announced, and now director Anthony Russo has confirmed it.

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We may not have seen the entire cast of Avengers: Doomsday just yet, but MCU fans have had some long-running theories about characters who could be popping up in the film. Not only that, but recent rumors about Avengers: Doomsday’s production also look much more likely now – at least if history is any indicator.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Probably Doing Reshoots To Add Characters

Anthony Russo has confirmed that the full cast of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY has yet to be announced:



"The cast is so large, and we've announced some of the cast, and we haven't announced some of the cast."



(Source: @gamesradar) pic.twitter.com/w2FyaGeBRp — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 25, 2026

Speaking at a Q&A for Avengers: Endgame Encore (via Games Radar), Avengers: Doomsday director Anthony Russo revealed that “The cast is so large, and we’ve announced some of the cast, and we haven’t announced some of the cast.” That statement made millions of MCU fans sit up in their chairs and start pointing like the Leonardo DiCaprio meme, as fans have been hopeful, if not skeptical, that Doomsday is still hiding some surprise cameos. Now we know that it definitely is. But who are the remaining cast members? And how is Marvel Studios getting them into Avengers: Doomsday without fans and/or paparazzi noticing?

There have been persistent rumors that Avengers: Doomsday has been undergoing some key reshoots throughout the summer. Not just the usual visual touch-ups and revisions that films always get, but shooting new scenes with new characters that will be woven into the story. A lot of those rumors came from whispers that Elizabeth Olsen was being brought back as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday, and that she was shooting her scenes separately from the main production (possibly to coincide with Marvel’s upcoming VisionQuest series, which concludes the “Wanda Trilogy” that started in WandaVision).

But that’s a bigger example: Marvel fans have a long list of suspects when it comes to who will pop up in Doomsday. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men already swung into the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home, and are expected to return in Doomsday; Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau was strategically placed on Earth-10005 (the Fox X-Men Universe) at the end of The Marvels, but somehow we’re to believe that she wasn’t officially cast in Doomsday.

The same goes for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange (who is rumored to take a villainous turn), Paul Bettany’s Vision (who is about to complete a major transformative arc), or any other famous stars from the Fox X-Men or Fantastic Four universes. Even though they’ve been trolling fans all year, we don’t even have official confimation that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Woverine are in Avengers: Doomsday. Heck, we only found out yesterday with the Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus scenes that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is in the film!

If you can’t tell yet, guys: Marvel Studios is going to keep us guessing about the Avengers: Doomsday full cast until the credits roll at the premiere of the film; and may be shooting or reshooting up until then. It’s the biggest franchise film in history. Believe it.

The confirmed cast already includes Fantastic Four MCU stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. Former X-Men stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Alan Cumming. Avengers and newer MCU stars include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Mabel Cadena, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr., Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, and Hannah John-Kamen. Channing Tatum will also reprise his role as Gambit.

Avengers: Doomsday‘s release date is December 18th. What other secret cameos do you believe we’re getting in the film? Let us know in the comments!