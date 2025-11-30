The Horror Movie That Invented the Final Girl Trope Is Streaming Free (And Now Is the Perfect Time To Watch It)

What makes a slasher movie? A psychotic killer, a group of characters stalked and hunted down one by one, and for many, a final girl. From Sidney Prescott in Scream to the more recent Sienna Shaw in the Terrifier franchise, the final girl has been one of the most iconic elements of the slasher genre for decades. Years before Halloween popularized the final girl archetype with Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, another horror movie originated the final girl trope, and it just hit free streaming.

Tubi viewers can now stream director Bob Clark’s influential 1974 slasher Black Christmas. The movie introduced the horror genre to Jess Bradford, a character now considered to be the first final girl. The holiday-set film is set at a sorority house near a university just days before Christmas as a group of sorority sisters begin to receive threatening phone calls and are stalked and murdered by a killer.

Black Christmas Built the Foundation for the Slasher Genre

Without Black Christmas, the slasher genre wouldn’t be what horror fans know and love today. Released years before Halloween and Friday the 13th and decades before Scream, the film helped lay the groundwork for many of the genre’s key elements. The location-based horror featuring a faceless, mysterious killer pioneered many of the genre’s tropes, including the iconic final girl. The movie premiered simultaneously with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on October 11, 1974, meaning Olivia Hussey’s Jess Bradford originated the final girl directly alongside Marilyn Burns’ Sally Hardesty.

The final girl has since become one of the most important and iconic tropes in the slasher genre and has evolved throughout the decades. In some ways, Jess more closely resembles the final girls known and loved today. While Halloween popularized the idea of a final girl being the shy and pure character, Jess was an empowered and complex character who was pregnant and planned to have an abortion, something that not only breaks the mold of the “sex-equals-death” slasher formula but was also groundbreaking for the time.

More than just being an extremely influential movie, Black Christmas is just downright good. It’s a film that has managed to hold up decades later and is still just as chilling thanks to a masterful build of suspense through atmospheric dread and those powerful POV shots. The movie is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 71% critic score and 76% audience rating, which is far better than its 2006 remake, which only earned a 14% and 38%.

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

