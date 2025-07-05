10 Years On, This Wild Underrated Horror Has Earned Way More Attention

It is rare to find a good horror comedy. Films like The Monkey have recently proven that it is possible to balance horror and comedy seamlessly, but in most cases, they come across as a jumbled mess of tones that barely work together. Michael Dougherty’s Krampus is one of the rare instances where horror and comedy work together perfectly. The horror adaptation utilizes the holiday setting and family drama to represent how holidays can bring out the worst in people, with Doughtry’s direction being one of the film’s many standouts. From silly minions to a dark sense of humor, the film perfectly captures the silliness of the characters while also incorporating numerous excellent horror elements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Critics were way too harsh on the film. Whether they didn’t appreciate the film’s mix of tones or didn’t like what the movie was going for, Krampus deserves way more credit.

Krampus Is A Holiday Horror Staple

Horror films set during holidays are infinitely more fun than the average ones. The holiday setting allows for an aesthetic that lots of horror movies are unable to capture, and Krampus capitalizes on it perfectly. The use of blue not only provides the film with a darker backdrop but also contributes to the cold environment in which the film is set, both physically and metaphorically. Films like Trick ‘r Treat and Godzilla: King of the Monsters have represented Dougherty’s style well, but Krampus is easily his best-looking film to date.

Krampus could have easily used visual effects to express the villainous characters, but it instead attempts to be as practical as possible. Characters like the gingerbread men have no choice but to be CGI, but the fact that characters like the jack-in-the-box and Krampus himself are all practical made for a far more effective experience. For a $15 million production budget, it utilizes its money far better than most horror blockbusters.

The acting from the entire ensemble is perfect. Each character in the family is given their own distinct personality, partly due to the strength of the performances. Adam Scott and Toni Collette are excellent as the main set of parents, inheriting warmth and perseverance skillfully. The comedic timing of the actors is excellent, with David Koechner and Conchata Ferrell turning in the best comedic performances as a hilbilly uncle and a stubborn aunt. Without the actors’ commitment to the tone, the film would have fallen apart.

Krampus Discusses Aspects That Are Never Covered in Christmas Movies

A core theme of Christmas movies is the idea of family and how coming together is a blessing. While Krampus discusses this idea in various ways, it also conveys the opposing side: how families can tear each other apart. The primary reason Krampus comes to terrorize the family is that they cannot get along with each other. Their disrespect eventually leads to their demise, resulting in one of the darkest endings ever featured in a holiday horror film. Taking this stance on family is an extremely brave move in a film, which is what makes it stand out among other films of its genre.

The film is surprisingly scary, despite leaning heavily into humor. The idea of something terrorizing and murdering an entire family in itself is scary enough, but Krampus does so much more with the concept. The creature designs are among the scariest ever put to film, with the Jack-in-the-box standing out most due to its large mouth and numerous layers of teeth. The film conceals the true nature of villains, such as Krampus and his elves, for a significant portion of the movie, resulting in numerous ominous and tension-filled scenes. Although the humor brings a lot of energy to the film, the horror is equally compelling.

Krampus also has an extended cut of the film, titled Krampus: The Naughty Cut. While this version doesn’t significantly add to the overall story, it does introduce more moments of humor and horror that effectively convey the tone. From the inclusion of more vulgar language and a heartfelt dialogue between Toni Collette and Allison Tolman, the extended version enhances what is already an incredible horror film.

Krampus may not have been the box-office juggernaut or the critical darling during its initial run, but time has done wonders for the film. Dougherty has crafted one of the best holiday horror films in recent memory, with its masterful blend of horror and comedy being a key factor in its success. Taking a famous character and spinning it into its own original story, it’s hard to deny how much the film succeeds.

Krampus is available to rent and buy on VOD.