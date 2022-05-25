The Iron Giant Original Motion Picture Score Getting Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Release

✖

Originally debuting in theaters back in 1999, The Iron Giant came at a conflicted time in animation, as many studios were pivoting away from 2D animation to embrace 3D computer animation, and while its visual style might have made it feel old fashioned, the storytelling power of the film was undeniable. The movie has grown a passionate following over the years for a number of reasons, one of which being the impressive score. Varèse Sarabande Records has announced that it will be releasing a deluxe version of the score on vinyl, which includes not only the previously released music, but a number of additional tracks to celebrate the accomplishment. The Iron Giant (Deluxe Edition) Original Motion Picture Score is available now for pre-order and will release on August 5th.

Per press release, "Varèse Sarabande Records is excited to announce the LP release of The Iron Giant (Deluxe Edition) Original Motion Picture Score with music by Michael Kamen. Varèse Sarabande has previously released Kamen's The Iron Giant score as a 49-minute program single LP. The 2-LP Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order at all retailers, with a green vinyl version exclusive to VareseSarabande.com and Intl.VareseSarabande.com. The album will release August 5th.

"The 2-LP package taps directly into the ethos of the film, with a pull tab opening the Giant's die-cut eyes on the front jacket. Depending on which inner sleeve has been slotted in the first position directly behind the cover, the reveal is different. Open the eyes in normal or defense mode! An unboxing video can be seen here.

(Photo: Varèse Sarabande Records)

"Creating The Iron Giant's beautiful, sympathetic score was Michael Kamen-one of his last major scores and his first animated film, miles away from the action blockbusters for which he had become known, but much closer to his heart. Kamen's gorgeous score is full of melody, humor, and sensitivity, grandly performed by the Czech Philharmonic. It scales as big as the threat of nuclear annihilation, and as intimate as the goodness that connects nine-year-old Hogarth Hughes to the alien machine -- who decides he would rather be Superman than a weapon.

"This Deluxe Edition adds an additional 13 minutes of alternates, outtakes, and rare demos-including a piano-and-guitar attempt at an unrealized song, 'Souls Don't Die,' based on Kamen's theme, performed by Kamen and Eric Clapton. Tim Greiving's new liner notes feature new interview material with director Brad Bird, music editor Christopher Brooks, and orchestrator Blake Neely, going deep into Kamen's working process and their adoration for the gifted, late composer.

"A modern classic, The Iron Giant, directed by Brad Bird (The Incredibles, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol) tells the story of a young boy who befriends a giant alien robot during the Sputnik era of the Cold War. Based on the 1968 book The Iron Man by poet Ted Hughes, the film is a marvel of heartfelt storytelling, with timeless themes of friendship, caring, and self-determination."

The release's track listing is as follows:

Side A

The Eye Of The Storm † 2:29 Hogarth Hughes † 0:20 Creepy Music/Hogarth Investigates †† 1:29 Into The Forest † 3:32 The Giant Wakes † 1:23 Hogarth In Car/Sting For FBI Man: Suite †† 0:55 Come And Get It † 1:44 Shut Off Switch/Rock Tree: Suite †† 1:03 Cat And Mouse † 0:52 Train Wreck † 1:06 Magic Rebuild/Hand Underfoot: Suite †† 2:54 Chew Your Food ‡ 2:01

Side B

Amerika †† 1:22 Great Ride †† 1:13 We Gotta Hide † 0:48 His Name Is Dean † 0:46 He Can Stay ‡‡ 0:38 Eating Art † 0:41 Space Car † 0:57 Souls Don't Die †† 4:06 Contest Of Wills † 4:33 The Army Arrives † 1:33 Annie And Dean † 1:17 I'm Superman †† 0:30

Side C

He's A Weapon † 2:42 Giant Discovered † 4:27 Trance Former † 4:25 No Following † 4:01 The Last Giant Piece †† 1;06 Bedtime Stories † 2:25

Side D

End Credits: Suite † 8:22 Wild Tam-Tam † 0:18 Chew Your Food Pickup ° 0:43 Duck And Cover † 0:29 Early Demo #1 ° 2:39 Early Demo #2 ° 3:51 Souls Don't Die °° 2:45

† Original soundtrack version

†† Film version

‡ Original soundtrack version, mislabeled as "Hand Underfoot"

‡‡ Film version with alternate ending

° Not used in the film

°° Early demo, Michael Kamen on Piano and Eric Clapton on Guitar

The Iron Giant (Deluxe Edition) Original Motion Picture Score is available now for pre-order and will release on August 5th.

Will you be adding the release to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!