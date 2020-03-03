The Iron Giant Is Trending Because the Internet Realized It Still Loves the Movie 20 Years Later

Brad Bird’s The Iron Giant was initially released on July 31, 1999 and twenty-some years later, the film is still in the hearts of many. Monday morning, a tweet started circulating Twitter asking people to list a handful of movies that were of influence growing up. As you might expect, a common thread among the responses was The Iron Giant, a cult classic featuring voice actors like Eli Marienthal,Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, and Christopher McDonald.

List the top 5 animated films that influenced you growing up! Hard mode – try not to repeat any studios. Here be mine: 1) Spirited Away

2) The Iron Giant

3) Millennium Actress

4) Toy Story 1

5) The Hobbit (1977) Rt with yours! — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) March 2, 2020

Despite falling flat on its face at the box office, the film resonated with children and adults alike and has since become a fan-favorite of massive proportions — so much so, the movie is still one of the most-talked-about pieces of animation two decades later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about The Iron Giant’s impact on their youth! Where’d you rank the flick on your all-time movie listing? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Really Good Monday

The Iron Giant is trending with The Last Unicorn, The Land Before Time, and The Secret of NIMH. Y’all have made this a really good Monday!!! ✊ pic.twitter.com/hjLGdKzt51 — Ashley Fouche (@Svantanon) March 2, 2020

I Approve

The Iron Giant is trending simply because it’s a good movie. I approve. pic.twitter.com/W2IvJ7MNWo — Kimmy (@kazskruge) March 2, 2020

Watch It ASAP

Since The Iron Giant is trending right now, I would like to offer some advice.



If you have never seen the movie, WATCH IT.



That is all. pic.twitter.com/1TjAjj6ho0 — Colton, The Code Lyoko Memelord (@7thColton) March 2, 2020

It’ll Be Okay

Me everytime I watch the ending to The Iron Giant. pic.twitter.com/PLW6gxpHL6 — Disappointed Cowboys Fan. (@AwesomeBamon) March 2, 2020

You Stay

Yo I’m seeing The Iron Giant trending and man I freaking love that movie. idk how many times I’ve watched it, it was one of several movies that made me fall in love with animation. It has a special place in my heart, made me tear up watching it again a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/7AqIJxcIHu — Phant🐝m (@PhantomPupil_) March 2, 2020

A Triumph

The Iron Giant is trending off of a question asked about what animated movies infuenced you the most as a child



And… yeah, that’s absolutely correct, and watch this movie if you haven’t because it’s a triumph pic.twitter.com/WRi80BaJub — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) March 2, 2020

Favorite Movie