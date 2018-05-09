Every Easter Egg in ‘Ready Player One’

The new film Ready Player One centers on finding a single easter egg. However, it offers audiences a whole lot more on that quest. Almost every frame of the film is filled with references to pop culture from the past 50 years. It is one of the key elements that has attracted fans to both the novel and film. In order to help audiences recognize all of these easter eggs, we’ve compiled a list of every reference in Ready Player One.

Click ahead to see if you spotted all of the movies, video games, music, and more that play key roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Worlds

Minecraft

One of the first easter eggs in the film is a world dedicated to Minecraft

The Wizard of Oz

There is also an early reference to this classic film when houses are seen swirling through tornadoes.

Doom

This video game provides the key setting for the finale and is revealed at the very start of the film along with a cadre of other key worlds.

Borderlands

A big sign for this video game can be seen in the background of one scene.

Dungeons & Dragons

There is a mention of the “Gold Mines of Gygax” referencing Gary Gygax the creator of Dungeons & Dragons.

Characters

Batman

When Wade is describing the Oasis at the start of the film, he shows the audience that you can go rock climbing with Batman. A Batman-like cowl can also be seen in the final battle.

Robocop

The titular hero of this film can be seen early in the film.

Overwatch

The character Tracer can be seen at multiple points in the film, including the very start and the final battle.

Nightmare on Elm Street

The horror icon Freddy Krueger can be seen in the background of a battle on Doom World at the start of the film.

Duke Nukem

This video game figure is also a casualty in the first revelation of Doom World.

Friday the 13th

Jason Voorhees can be spotted early in the film walking in the background.

Jurassic Park

The T-Rex appears during the race and lets out the exact same roar used during an iconic moment in the original film.

King Kong

The monstrous ape poses as the final boss that stops racers from reaching the finish line of the first challenge.

Beetlejuice

The title character of this film walks through the background of a scene midway through the film.

DC Comics

Harley Quinn can be seen at both the dance club and climactic battle, where she is joined by The Joker.

Battletoads

A character from this video game appears in multiple scenes including the final battle.

Street Fighter

Chun-Li appears as part of the initial wave of fighters at the end of the film.

HALO

A group of Spartans can be seen charging into battle at the start of the final battle.

Spawn

This Todd McFarlane creation leads a group of superheroes into the final battle.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

All four of the Turtles can be seen battling together during the final battle.

Vehicles

Bigfoot

The legendary and original monster truck is driven by Aech during the very first race of the film.

Back to the Future

Wade Watts drives a modified version of the DeLorean that also includes elements from the Ghostbusters and Knight Rider franchises throughout the entire film.

Akira

Art3mis rides a motorcycle like the one used by Kaneda in the classic manga and film.

Batman ’66

The Batmobile driven by Adam West in the first television adaptation of Batman can be seen during the race scenes.

The Iron Giant

A mod of this film’s character is initially seen in Aech’s shop at the start of the movie and plays a key role at the end of the film. Its use is ironic considering The Iron Giant is about the character never wanting to be used as a weapon.

Battlestar Galactica

The titular ship from this series is shown in Aech’s shop.

Alien

The USS Sulaco makes an appearance in Aech’s shop.

Silent Running

The main ship from this largely forgotten 1972 film makes an appearance in Aech’s shop.

Dune

A Harkonnen Dropship makes an appearance in Aech’s shop.

Cowboy Bebop

Spike Spiegel’s ship The Swordfish makes an appearance in Aech’s shop.

Star Wars

There is a brief mention of the Millennium Falcon in conversation.

Godzilla

Nolan Sorrento rides Mecha-Godzilla when engaged in the final battle.

Firefly

The ship Serenity is used to drop Daito into battle at the end of the film.

Gundam

Daito chooses the form of a Gundam to battle Mecha-Godzilla for two minutes.

Weapons & Gadgets

Monty Python

The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch from Monty Python and the Holy Grail is purchased early in the film and plays a role in the final battle.

Rubik’s Cube

A “Zemeckis Cube” allows the characters to move time backward 60 seconds.

Dungeons & Dragons

The “Orb of Osuvox” is modeled after the iconic d20 die used in multiple roleplaying games.

The Magic 8-Ball

A hovering projector is modeled on this popular toy first created in the 1950s.

Child’s Play

The doll Chucky is thrown into battle at the end of the film.

Madballs

A grenade that looks like the mummy from this toy line is used to kill Nolan Sorrento’s avatar.

Krull

The three-bladed weapon named the Glaive is used during the climax of the film.

Star Trek

A Bat’leth, a Klingon weapon, appears in the background of Wade’s room at the end of the film.

Music

“Jump”

This Van Halen song plays as the film is introduced in a voiceover by Wade Watts.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

The guitar riff from this Tears For Fears song plays as Wade investigates the life of James Halliday.

“Take On Me”

This song by A-ha is mentioned as a favorite of James Halliday. The band A-ha is mentioned at multiple other points in the film.

“Stayin’ Alive”

This song by the Bee Gees plays when Wade and Art3mis dance together, referencing the classic John Travolta film Saturday Night Fever.

“We’re Not Gonna Take It”

This Twisted Sister song kicks off the rebellion as the final battle commences.

Duran Duran

This 80s new wave band is mentioned as a favorite of multiple characters.

Rush

The Rush album “2112” appears as both a poster in James Halliday’s childhood room and a t-shirt worn by Aech.

Media

GoldenEye

This classic first person shooter is mentioned to be James Halliday’s favorite video game.

Asteroids

An arcade version of this video game can be seen in James Halliday’s past.

The Breakfast Club

This film is referenced by Nolan Sorrento in order to persuade Wade that they share interests.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Another film mentioned by Sorrento in the same conversation.

Animal House

Wade mentions Faber College, the setting of this classic comedy in order to test Nolan Sorrento.

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Wade also mentions Ridgemont High as part of the same test.

The Fly (1986)

This remake was showing the weekend that James Halliday and Kira went on their only date.

Say Anything

This film was also playing when Halliday and Kira dated.

The Shining

This Stanley Kubrick masterpiece is the film that Halliday and Kira attended on their sole date. The film portrays multiple scenes from the original, including ones with the bathing woman, blood from the elevator, and the hedge maze.

Pitfall

Both Pitfall and Pitfall 2 are mentioned as possible solutions to the final puzzle.

Haunted House

This is another video game tested as a solution to the final puzzle.

Swordquest

This is another video game tested as a solution to the final puzzle.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

A poster for this classic Spielberg film appears on the wall of James Halliday’s childhood room.

Fashion

Space Invaders

James Halliday wears a t-shirt featuring this video game in multiple scenes.

Alien

Atr3mis makes use of a glove that is shaped like the Chestburster from Alien to remove a disguise.

DC Comics

Wade wears Clark Kent’s glasses in order to disguise himself without changing his appearance. Aech wears a Wonder Woman patch on her jacket.

Michael Jackson

Wade considers wearing Michael Jackson’s outfit from the “Thriller” music video to go dancing.

Buckaroo Banzai

Wade decides to wear an outfit based on this film’s hero to dance with Art3mis.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Aech wears a patch of the lips from this film on her jacket.

Mortal Kombat

Daito wears a pin from this game on the lapel of his jacket.

Miscellaneous

Star Trek

The funeral of creator James Halliday is themed around Star Trek, including the insignia of Star Fleet and flowers shaped like the USS Enterprise.

Marvel Comics

Wade Watts compares his name to both Peter Parker, Spider-Man and Bruce Banner, The Hulk.

Galaga

Posters for this video game can be seen in James Halliday’s past.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

James Halliday references this film when discussing how he wants to go backward in time.

Star Wars

The term “padawan” is used to describe Wade Watts at one point. Art3mis also references the film Star Wars: Rogue One saying “Welcome to the rebellion.”

The Dark Crystal

The name of Ogden Morrow’s deceased wife Kira is compared to one of the heroes in this film.

Citizen Kane

The term “Rosebud” is used to describe a defining moment in someone’s life, taken from the mysterious line at the start of this classic film.

Tab

This cola is mentioned as James Halliday’s favorite beverage.

DC Comics

The Teen Titans character Raven appears in graffiti.

Nancy Drew

There is a brief mention of this teen detective series in dialogue.

Star Wars

The film imitates Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars when Art3mis moves around a pylon to hide from passing guards.

Terminator

When the Iron Giant falls into lava, he gives a thumbs up like The Terminator at the end of T2: Judgement Day.

Dragon Ball Z

During the final battle with Nolan Sorrento, Wade uses a move that is modeled on the Kame Hame Ha.

Lost in Space

Robot from this 1960s television series appears as a toy in James Halliday’s childhood room.