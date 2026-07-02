The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Might Be Releasing Early

For years, bending fans have wondered what the future will hold for the world that gave animation enthusiasts the stories of Aang, Korra, and the other characters that made up the Avatar universe. While The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was a dream come true for many, the upcoming film has been mired in controversy for some time now. While the animated movie was originally set to release in theaters, Paramount made the decision to take it out of cinemas and instead make it a Paramount+ exclusive. In another major twist, the anticipated film might be releasing earlier than expected.

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For those who need a refresher, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was originally slated for October 9th this fall, though a new social media post has fans thinking differently. Paramount+ Brazil posted a new schedule update earlier this week for its releases in July, with a major entry raising some eyebrows. In the schedule, the streaming service seemingly confirmed that The Legend of Aang would release on Paramount+ on July 25th. However, this might not ultimately be the case, as the platform quickly removed the update and has not confirmed that the movie will land this summer. You can check out the original, now-deleted schedule below.

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The Controversy of Aang

Paramount

For those who might need a refresher, the biggest controversy surrounding The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has been the full high-definition leak of the film online. Earlier this year, a social media user posted the animated film in its entirety. While the leaker was reportedly arrested, the Paramount production has still been making the rounds online before it was set to land this October. Both fans and the creators of the film have rallied for the movie to be granted a theatrical release in the face of the leak, though Paramount has been tight-lipped when it comes to righting the ship.

Another big controversy that was a part of the upcoming return of Aang, that might get lost in the shuffle of the leak, is the recasting of the core characters. Instead of bringing back the original voice cast to reprise their roles, the film decided to recast the biggest benders. Specifically, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Steven Yuen, and Roman Zaragoza will take on the parts of Aang, Katara, Toph, Prince Zuko, and Sokka, respectively. On one hand, it makes sense to bring in new actors now that the cast are all adults, but it is still a bitter pill to swallow for many of the bending fans who were hoping to see some of the classic voice actors return to the universe.

What do you think of this potential new release date for The Legend of Aang? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!