Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Promises Major Update on Series’ Future

Avatar: The Last Airbender first debuted on Nickelodeon in 2005, and over twenty years later, the franchise has never been bigger. This October, the first animated film of the franchise, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, will give fans a look at Aang and his friends as adults. While there have been some big controversies for the franchise in recent days, the creators are still hyping up a bright future for the Bending world. Series co-creator Bryan Konietzko is teasing some big news for the franchise’s future, and the reveal is happening sooner than you might expect.

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Recently, Konietzko took to social media to discuss what Avatar Studios has been up to, specifically when it comes to the controversies surrounding the leaks of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. With the full film hitting the internet months before its planned October release on Paramount+, the co-creator is attempting to do damage control while also teasing the future of the franchise. Specifically, Bryan hints that this year’s San Diego Comic Con will have some big reveals for the franchise’s future, “But if you can ignore the chatter and hang in there a bit longer, we’ll have lots of *official* news to share soon. Hope to see you at SDCC, friends…” You can see more details from Bryan Konietzko himself below.

The Bending Controversies

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Alongside the next big cinematic chapter of Aang and company’s leak on the internet, the Avatar franchise also faced another big controversy in recent days. Reportedly, a “Triple A” video game was in development from Saber Interactive, but reports circulated that the game had been canceled. In the same social media post that teased Avatar’s future, Konietzko put these rumors to bed by confirming that the game had been “reset” rather than fully cancelled.

Konietzko stated, “Despite what anyone without actual knowledge may be chirping about, that big video game, the premise of which I came up with, wasn’t ‘canceled.’ Did it experience a big setback? Yep. These things are not easy (none of this is). Will it ever happen? Hopefully. Will it be better because of the reset? If I have anything to do with it, most definitely. Is that all frustrating for you and me? Yep.” Little was known about the Saber Interactive entry, though Avatar fans were still saddened to learn that it wouldn’t be pushing forward at the present time.

While details regarding what will be revealed at next month’s San Diego Comic-Con remain a mystery, there are certainly some strong predictions to be made. Both The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender and the sequel series, Avatar: Seven Havens, are the two biggest stories that have been confirmed for the Nickelodeon franchise, which will most likely be a part of next month’s panel. Whether any new projects will be announced is anyone’s guess, though bending enthusiasts are still living in an Avatar renaissance.

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