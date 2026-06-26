Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Live-Action Zuko Talks The Legend of Aang

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s live-action television series returned earlier this week, with Netflix releasing Aang and company’s journey in the Earth Kingdom in one fell swoop. With the popular show set to have a third and final season that will document Aang’s early journey in its entirety, this is far from the last time we’ll see the bending universe. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is set to release on Paramount+ this October, though the movie has been rife with controversy. In a recent interview, the live-action Prince Zuko, Dallas Liu, had some thoughts when it comes to the upcoming release.

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In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Liu confirmed that he was disappointed to see that The Legend of Aang had been leaked online in its entirety. For those who don’t know, the entire animated film found its way online, leaked in high definition months before it would arrive on Paramount+. To no one’s surprise, Dallas expressed his disappointment in the build-up to Avatar: The Last Airbender’s live-action return on Netflix, “It was a huge bummer, because I was really excited to watch it.” Luckily, things weren’t all bad when it came to how Liu was looking at this upcoming animated offering, as he was more than happy to touch upon the new voice actor who would be sharing the role of Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation.

Zuko x Zuko: Live-Action Meets Animation

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While Liu wasn’t thrilled to see that The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was leaked online before its official release, this isn’t bringing him down in terms of overall excitement for the film. For those who might not know, The Walking Dead and Invincible’s Steven Yuen will be playing the part of the adult Zuko in the animated movie. Needless to say, Dallas is beyond excited to witness what the legendary actor does with the role.

“Steven Yeun playing Zuko, are you joking? Adult Zuko? Yeah, I think that’s cool because I’m always just a fan of Zuko in any sort of artistic way. So Dante Basco, Dev Patel, even. Steven Yeun. I think those are all great people who are playing this character. So, I was really excited to see his version of what that would have been like, for sure.”

While the second season of the live-action adaptation just hit Netflix earlier this week, the streaming service has yet to confirm when the third season will hit the platform. Avatar: The Last Airbender ended after three seasons in its original animated form, so this tally is good news for faithful followers of the Nickelodeon franchise. On top of the upcoming animated movie and the Netflix live-action adaptation, Paramount is also working on a series that will take place after The Legend of Korra titled Avatar: Seven Havens. With so much on the way, it’s the best time to be a bending fan.

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Via GamesRadar