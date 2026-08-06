The Legend of Zelda May Be Sam Neill’s Last Movie, As Even More Stars Have Been Revealed for Nintendo Film

A major blockbuster set to premiere in 2027 has been relatively quiet as Hollywood continues to revel in the box office success of what’s in theaters now. Though a small leak of set photos amid the filming of The Legend of Zelda movie prompted the production to reveal some official stills from the project, not much else has been known about it to this point. Fresh news arrived today, though, when reports began to circulate that Young Rock star and Australian actor Uli Latukefu will take on the role of Ganondorf for the film. Now, more casting news has arrived, including one bittersweet reveal.

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Though without confirmation of who he will play in the film, Deadline brings word that the late Sam Neill, best known for his role in the Jurassic Park franchise, among other major hits, will star in The Legend of Zelda movie. As the trade notes, production on the movie wrapped back in April, months before Neill passed away. The report that Neill is part of the secretive cast wasn’t the only reveal that was brought to light today, though, with the outlet reporting on two more stars that will appear, including a Marvel favorite as a beloved franchise character.

The Legend of Zelda Movie Cast Grows, Includes Late Sam Neill

When production began on The Legend of Zelda feature film, it came with only a few real confirmations. First, House of the Dragon‘s Benjamin Evan Ainsworth would play the role of Link, while Bo Bragason would play Princess Zelda. Second, we knew that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball would helm the project, and finally it would premiere in 2027 (the release date has shifted a few times now, and is now set for April 30, 2027). Now, we know two more stars that will appear.

According to today’s report, The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski will appear in the film as a queen character, which many may assume will be the Queen of Hyrule. The second cast member we do know. Severance and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Dichen Lachman will take on the role of Impa, according to the report. Fans will know the bodyguard and advisor to Zelda well, though Lachman’s version will almost certainly not be the little old lady that she appears as in some of the games.

It remains to be seen what role Sam Neill will play in The Legend of Zelda, though fans will almost certainly assume that if Yvonne Strahovski is playing a queen, he could very well be the King of Hyrule and Zelda’s father. That remains unconfirmed at this point, though, given his stature in Hollywood and that character’s larger presence in the story, it would make sense. Neill’s agent previously confirmed that the actor “filmed four projects back-to-back during the past year,” revealing two as the romantic comedy The Last Resort and the MonsterVerse sequel Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. Now, we know The Legend of Zelda was one of the others.

With fans eager to learn more about The Legend of Zelda movie, and its April 2027 release date quickly approaching, it seems likely that official news could be just around the corner. The premiere of the first trailer for the movie will no doubt be an event, and looking at Sony’s upcoming release calendar, there are some high-profile releases that could be where it will make its debut.

Jumanji: Open World this December would be a great opportunity, but would also mean an even longer wait for the first look. To that end, Sony has another major video game adaptation on their calendar for this fall, with Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie debuting in September. Though the two franchises are quite different tonally, that could be the place Sony chooses to debut the first look at Zelda, if only for the video game connection of the two projects. That timing would also make sense for why details about the movie are coming out now, as the marketing will clearly begin soon.