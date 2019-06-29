The Little Mermaid Rumored to Cast Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay in Key Roles

Following Friday’s news Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters star Melissa McCarthy is in talks to join Disney’s live-action re-imagining of 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid as Ursula, former Variety reporter Kris Tapley has revealed McCarthy’s potential co-stars.

Tapley names Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Jumanji: The Next Level) for helpful bird friend and human treasures expert Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay (Room, The Predator) for Flounder, the tropical fish best friend of Ariel, the mermaid princess who yearns to head above the surface and explore the human world.

The lead role has yet to be cast, but Disney is said to be eyeing Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya. The 22-year-old actress and singer, who co-starred in hit musical The Greatest Showman and earlier starred in Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover for Disney Channel, recently dyed her hair a familiar shade of red, fueling speculation she’ll next go under the sea.

Zendaya says the red hair is her way of paying homage to famously red-headed Spider-Man supporting player Mary Jane Watson — her Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Michelle Jones, goes by “MJ” — but the star hinted she would dye her hair should she become a Disney princess.

Speaking to MTV in October, Zendaya said her involvement in The Little Mermaid were “just rumors, for now.” Asked if she would dye her hair red, Zendaya answered, “We’ll see.”

Zendaya earlier expressed her interest in starring as the underwater princess: when approached by Variety about potentially taking the role, she answered, “Yeah, why wouldn’t I?”

Disney most recently found blockbuster success translating Aladdin into live-action. The Guy Ritchie-directed musical hit has won over $821 million worldwide.

The studio’s new take on The Little Mermaid will again boast music from original composer Alan Menken, who will team with Lin-Manuel Miranda (Broadway’s Hamilton, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns) under director Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns). Marshall previously revealed to ComicBook.com his version will include new songs.