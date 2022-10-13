The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Celebrates Poster





The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey commented on her big teaser poster for the movie. Disney decided to give fans another morsel of the movie. Ariel is sitting serenely at the base of a cave under the waves. If you stare at the image long enough, you can hear "Part of Your World" slowly start up. The underwater scenery seems to be a massive focus for the movie as Bailey will be singing her heart out for all of the audiences out there. During D23, the company unveiled the first clip from the movie and the Internet flipped out. Flounder appeared very quickly and people want to see the full design there as well. The actress can't wait for people to see the finished product. May 26, 2023 is going to be a show in theaters all across the globe. Check out what she had to say down below right here.

"Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid," Bailey wrote. "Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023."

— Halle (@HalleBailey) October 13, 2022

A lot of people were surprised to learn that The Little Mermaid would be getting some new musical numbers for this live-action remake. And the person at the workbench for Bailey's big showstopper is none other than Hamilton wordsmith Lin-Manuel Miranda.

What New Songs Are in The Little Mermaid?

"Yeah, Alan is the reason I'm in this business," Miranda revealed. "I'm here because The Little Mermaid blew my mind. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken shaped my childhood. It took us a while to get started because I think we were both nervous to go first, to present lyrics or to present music ... I learned is that Alan is maybe our greatest melodist since Richard Rogers. His doodles are better than any melody I will write in my life. But what he loves is to bounce off of something. As soon as I started writing lyrics, it wrote really fast because he's so quick, in terms of, once he's got his head around the style a song is, he's got it and he's got 50 melodies to pick and choose from. It's like anything else, you talk until the moment is right and you understand the musical moment you're dramatizing, and then it's a matter of keeping up with Alan Menken because he's fast."

Here's how Disney describes the upcoming live-action remake: "The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. "The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

Are you excited about The Little Mermaid? Let us know down in the comments!