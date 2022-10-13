The Little Mermaid Teaser Poster Revealed

Last month, Disney fans got their first real glimpse at Halle Bailey as Ariel in the long-awaited live-action The Little Mermaid. The teaser trailer gave fans a peek at Bailey singing the iconic "Part of Your World," and folks had a lot of opinions about the live-action debut of Flounder, who is being voiced by Jacob Tremblay. Today, Disney released a brand new poster for The Little Mermaid, which received a lovely reaction from Bailey.

"Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023 🧜🏽‍♀️," Bailey wrote. You can view the poster below:

Words can’t describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023 🧜🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EEkxvLpt7q — Halle (@HalleBailey) October 13, 2022

Who Stars in the Live-Action The Little Mermaid?

In addition to Bailey and Tremblay, The Little Mermaid stars Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The movie is being directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Diggs' Hamilton co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda. During an interview with Collider, Miranda spoke about working with his longtime idol, Menken.

"Yeah, Alan is the reason I'm in this business," Miranda shared. "I'm here because The Little Mermaid blew my mind. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken shaped my childhood. It took us a while to get started because I think we were both nervous to go first, to present lyrics or to present music ... I learned is that Alan is maybe our greatest melodist since Richard Rogers. His doodles are better than any melody I will write in my life. But what he loves is to bounce off of something. As soon as I started writing lyrics, it wrote really fast because he's so quick, in terms of, once he's got his head around the style a song is, he's got it and he's got 50 melodies to pick and choose from. It's like anything else, you talk until the moment is right and you understand the musical moment you're dramatizing, and then it's a matter of keeping up with Alan Menken because he's fast."

Miranda added, "So much of my work on The Little Mermaid was that wish fulfillment. I actually didn't write any new songs for Sebastian the Crab because I love his songs so much. I was like, 'I can't. Nope, not me. I can't do it.' I did get to write for some of the other characters in that movie. Every song you love in The Little Mermaid is still in The Little Mermaid, we just found some new moments to musicalize. That's really tricky."

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 26, 2023.