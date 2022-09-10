Disney's Little Mermaid Fans Are Worried About Flounder in Live-Action Movie
The Little Mermaid fans are worried about Flounder after that first clip from the live-action remake. Disney shut down social media when the first trailer for the 2023 feature got posted. However, in-between posts about how perfect Halle Bailey's singing voice is, there was a lot of concerns about Ariel's buddy Flounder. In the 1989 version of the movie, the little fish was voiced by Jason Marin. Kids all over the world recognize his bright yellow and blue coloring. But, in the trend of these Disney live-action remakes, Flounder is looking a bit more photo-realistic. That's going to be a weird spot for some fans. A big part of the attraction with these animated films is the human-like qualities the animals take on. It was seen in The Lion King back in 2019. (Funnily enough The Jungle Book's take on this was interestingly well-received!) But, fans are hoping that the charm doesn't get wiped from fan-favorites like Sebastian and Flounder. Check out the best responses down below.
As the fervor around the trailer spread around social media, Disney also dropped an updated description of the film. It seems as though the live-action version will not be a complete remake. There are reportedly 4 news songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022
Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5
"The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. "The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."
9. I know the Little Mermaid is still in post-production but this doesn’t feel underwater at all. Just very floaty in spacey.
Also hate that Flounder is just a basic looking fish, can barely tell he’s yellow.— RegenalArmourVO @ D23 Expo! (@RegArmVO) September 10, 2022
@tyreeariyana & I drunk texting each other about britney spears and if flounder is gonna talk in the little mermaid 😭— 𝒜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑒𝑒 (@ashdono_) September 10, 2022
And the little glimpse of Flounder. My heart melts. Little Mermaid is my fav 🥹— 💌 (@uncleavion) September 10, 2022
is that flounder in the little mermaid trailer? 😆— Ⓢ︎Ⓗ︎Ⓘ︎Ⓝ︎ (@christianneil07) September 10, 2022
Little Mermaid trailer looked SO SO good….!! please lord please let Flounder and Sebastian not look scary— Ayesha Baugh (@abmarine97) September 10, 2022
other than flounder, the little mermaid looks so cool and pretty tho— ً clover⁷ (@VEEJlN) September 10, 2022