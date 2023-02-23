The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey Opens Up About Racist Backlash to Disney Reboot

After the release of two buzzed-about teaser trailers, the countdown is officially on for Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid. The film will reimagine the beloved animated classic for a whole new generation, including making history by having Halle Bailey star in the titular role. Ever since Bailey was first cast in the role in 2019, there has been some racist vitriol online — and apparently, she has a unique outlook on the whole ordeal. In a recent interview with The Face, Bailey revealed that it was "not really a shock" that that kind of backlash emerged.

"As a Black person, you just expect it and it's not really a shock anymore," Bailey explained. "I know people are like, 'It's not about race.' But now that I'm her ... People don't understand that when you're Black there's this whole other community. It's so important for us to see ourselves."

Who does Halle Bailey play in The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy.

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"This movie means so much to me, since I was a little girl," Bailey told ComicBook.com during D23 Expo. "I think, approaching this role, I said to myself, 'I can only try my hardest and make myself proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I did a good job and I know I'm doing my best.' I just gave it my all, and I hope people can take something away from it."

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26th.