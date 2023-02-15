The Little Mermaid Teaser Trailer Makes a Splash

The Little Mermaid is about to become part of your world. While many thought Disney would debut a splashy Super Bowl spot during Sunday's big game, it's actually days later that The Little Mermaid teaser trailer is revealing a new look at the live-action re-imagining of the 1989 animated movie, which will surface in theaters on May 26th.

Actress and singer Halle Bailey of Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle stars as undersea princess Ariel, leading a cast that includes Jonah Hauer-King (Little Women) as the surface world's Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the crabby Sebastian, Awkwafina (Marvel's Shang-Chi) as diving bird Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay (Room) as fish friend Flounder, Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as the sea witch Ursula.

Watch The Little Mermaid's teaser trailer – featuring a few teasing notes of Bailey signing the classic Disney song "Part of that World":

1989's The Little Mermaid, which ushered in the Disney Renaissance age of animation, is the latest animated classic to receive the live-action treatment following Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, and Pinocchio. Oscar-nominated Chicago filmmaker Rob Marshall, who directed Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and the musicals Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns for Disney, returns to the studio for the live-action remake from writers David Magee (Life of Pi) and Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class).

EGOT winner Alan Menken, composer of the original film, returns for an updated soundtrack featuring new music from producer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Disney's Moana and Encanto). In an interview with ComicBook.com, Marshall said Menken and Miranda's music would "take what was there [in the animated movie], which is so beloved but also find a way to create a live-action version of it."

"There are things I've learned about how you have to work to integrate songs into story, and how it has to feel earned. It can't just be sort of put there, placed there, because you feel there should be a song. It has to be a song that's earned, that takes you there," said Marshall, adding the new lyrics were a way of "fleshing out The Little Mermaid. Ariel has one song in the animated film, and so we're looking for maybe more material."

(Photo: Disney)

The Little Mermaid is the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life — and her father's crown — in jeopardy.

Disney's live-action Little Mermaid opens in theaters May 26th. See more Super Bowl commercials and trailers here.