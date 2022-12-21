The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake Will Introduce a New Character

Disney's live action The Little Mermaid heads to theaters next year and while the upcoming film will bring plenty of familiar elements to life, there will be some new things for viewers to enjoy as well — including a new character. Director Rob Marshall recently told Entertainment Weekly that in addition to fleshing out the role of Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) in the film, they will also introduce a new character as well: Prince Eric's mother.

"The role of Eric in the animated film — I'm sure the original creators would agree with this — it's a wooden, classic prince character with not a lot going on," Marshall said. "There's a whole story that's developed in our film. He has a mother, a queen, that's new to the film. He has a very similar trajectory in a way to Ariel. He doesn't feel like it's where he fits in, his world."

He added, "These two kindred spirits find each other and really teach the world about prejudice and about breaking down barriers and walls between these two worlds."

Who stars in The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Halle Bailey as Ariel.

What is The Little Mermaid about?

Here's how Disney describes the upcoming live-action remake: "The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. "The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

