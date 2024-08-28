The Lord of the Rings Star Reveals Why They Won’t Be Watching The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is returning for its second season on Prime Video this month after the first season was met with mixed reactions from critics and fans. It was one of the many recent shows that has been subjected to review bombing, which led to an unfortunate audience score of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. This was drastically different from the season’s critics score, which landed at a “Certified Fresh” 83%. The Rings of Power has also gotten a mixed reception from stars of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. Billy Boyd (Peregrin “Pippin” Took) said he “liked it very much” while Bernard Hill (King Théoden) called the series “a money-making venture.” The latest Lord of the Rings actor to comment on the show is Hugo Weaving (Elrond), who told Radio Times that he doesn’t plan to watch the series.

“I haven’t seen it, and apologies to Robert [Aramayo],” Weaving said, addressing the actor who plays Elrond in the show. “No, I spent too long in Middle-earth, and I don’t particularly want to go back there. I love New Zealand, I recently went back to New Zealand.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But no, it’s funny – I think when you spend so much time on a particular piece, and in one way… it’s a big, big film, huge franchise, but for me, kind of, in a funny way, not a role that I think of with the same sort of stature in my head as it might do for fans,” he continued. “So, no, apologies to Robert, but I haven’t seen it. I’m sure he’s great.”

What Is The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven,” Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. “I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

The Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 29th.