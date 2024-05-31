The Lord of The Rings Movies Get a New Wave Of Funko Pops
New Funko Pops inspired by Peter Jackson's LOTR films are on sale now.
Tolkien fans are going to be busy with new LOTR movies kicking off in 2026, The Rings of Power Season 2 launching on Amazon Prime Video August, and the Barad-Dûr LEGO set dropping tonight. To top it all off, Funko has launched another big wave of Pop figures inspired by the Peter Jackson The Lord of the Rings films, and it includes the Mouth of Sauron, Treebeard with Merry and Pippin, Bilbo at Bag End and more. A full breakdown of the wave can be found in the list below complete with pre-order links:
- The Lord of the Rings Funko Pop – Cave Troll (Super-Sized): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Lord of the Rings Funko Pop – Treebeard with Merry & Pippin (Super-Sized): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Lord of the Rings Funko Pop – Bilbo & Bag End (Pop Town): See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Lord of the Rings Funko Pop – Legolas Greenleaf: See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- The Lord of the Rings Funko Pop – Mouth of Sauron: See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.
- You can check out more of today's Funko Pop releases right here.
The Rings Of Power Season 2 Sets The Stage For Even More
There was a ton of internal desire for Prime Video to get The Rings of Power Season 2 out of the door as quickly as possible. The head of Amazon Studios spoke to Variety about the material investment they've made in the show. Despite that massive buy in, they're also committed to "keeping the quality high" as they embark on Season 2. A lot of fans will be happy to hear of that when all these announcements are flying out from Prime Video this week. There was record turn out for The Lord of the Rings series. Here's what the head of Amazon Studios had to say about building the show for the long-haul.
"We're building infrastructure for five seasons. We're building a small city. We were always going to spend what we needed to spend to get it right," Salke explained. "I'm fortunate to be working at this company where we want to be financially disciplined, but nobody wanted to compromise on what this would be visually. I think it was all money really well spent. If you look at how people are reacting to the visual experience of the show, that's been overwhelmingly positive."
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premiers on Prime Video August 29th.
Trending Now:
-
1Star Trek: Discovery's Series Finale Finally Reveals Kovich's True Identity
-
2PlayStation Gives Out Free Download to All PS5 and PS4 Users
-
3Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in June 2024
-
4One Piece, Inuyasha Star Announces Hospitalization
-
5Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Title, Synopsis Revealed