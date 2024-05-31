The Lord of The Rings Movies Get a New Wave Of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tolkien fans are going to be busy with new LOTR movies kicking off in 2026, The Rings of Power Season 2 launching on Amazon Prime Video August, and the Barad-Dûr LEGO set dropping tonight. To top it all off, Funko has launched another big wave of Pop figures inspired by the Peter Jackson The Lord of the Rings films, and it includes the Mouth of Sauron, Treebeard with Merry and Pippin, Bilbo at Bag End and more. A full breakdown of the wave can be found in the list below complete with pre-order links:

The Rings Of Power Season 2 Sets The Stage For Even More

There was a ton of internal desire for Prime Video to get The Rings of Power Season 2 out of the door as quickly as possible. The head of Amazon Studios spoke to Variety about the material investment they've made in the show. Despite that massive buy in, they're also committed to "keeping the quality high" as they embark on Season 2. A lot of fans will be happy to hear of that when all these announcements are flying out from Prime Video this week. There was record turn out for The Lord of the Rings series. Here's what the head of Amazon Studios had to say about building the show for the long-haul.

"We're building infrastructure for five seasons. We're building a small city. We were always going to spend what we needed to spend to get it right," Salke explained. "I'm fortunate to be working at this company where we want to be financially disciplined, but nobody wanted to compromise on what this would be visually. I think it was all money really well spent. If you look at how people are reacting to the visual experience of the show, that's been overwhelmingly positive."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premiers on Prime Video August 29th.