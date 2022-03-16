The Lost City Scores 100% Rotten Tomatoes Coming out of SXSW

The Lost City has a Rotten Tomatoes rating and the number will shock you. At the time of writing the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum film sits at 100% on the Tomatometer. That’s pretty great for a comedic action film like this. Paramount was hoping that a likable cast would have audiences wondering what this jungle adventure could entail. Clearly that’s worked on some level. Beyond just Bullock and Tatum, a cast featuring Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar Nunez has a lot to offer. In addition, the nice breezy runtime is helping The Lost City as well. Audiences a bit fatigued with 2+ hour action-spectacles will be in and out of this one in under 2. Really though, in an age where the Tomatometer can be a fickle mistress, it’s interesting to see a movie that’s not attached to any other franchise perform this well among critics. More people are going to get to see it in just over a week, but for now, everything is golden.

In a previous conversation with ET, Bullock told the site that Tatum really helped lift her up while working on The Lost City. It seems like co-stars can’t help showering praise on the Magic Mike actor.

“He’s doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they’re world-renowned,” Bullock smirked. “I don’t know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what’s gonna happen, it’s like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It’s all gonna be on mama… Not really, but in my world, that’s what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay.”

This week, the actress told ET Canada that she would be taking a break from roles after The Lost City because it was time to prioritize her family.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” Bullock said. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family…That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

Paramount dropped a synopsis for The Lost City as more people are asking about this comedy.

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

The Lost City is in theaters March 25th nationwide.