The Lost City TV Spot Released During Super Bowl 2022

Paramount has a couple of big movies on the way in the early part of 2022, including the highly anticipated. First up, however, is The Lost City. Sandra Bullock stars as a romance writer who gets caught up in a dangerous hunt for a buried treasure. Little does she know, her novel cover model, played by Channing Tatum, as followed her to try and stage a rescue proving he can be an actual hero. The big game TV spot was released online in the week ahead of the Super Bowl, but it has now hit the mainstream thanks to the year’s most popular telecast. You can check out the new spot below!

Previously the actress spoke to ET around the release of The Unforgivable. Tatum has been very willing to help when called upon.

“He’s doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they’re world-renowned,” Bullock laughed. “I don’t know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what’s gonna happen, it’s like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It’s all gonna be on mama… Not really, but in my world, that’s what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay.”

Here’s a description of The Lost City from Paramount+.

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

