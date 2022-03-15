The Lost City Star Sandra Bullock Reveals She’s Taking a Break From Acting

The Lost City star Sandra Bullock is going to take a break for acting after this action comedy hits theaters. She talked to Entertainment Tonight Canada about her future plans. It seems like the beloved actress is looking forward to spending some time with her kids. Bullock is spending her days tending to 12-year-old Louis and 10-year-old Laila these days. Which is just fine by her. The pandemic gave a lot of people time to reflect on how they approached their careers. It seems like the actress doesn’t see a reason to rush out and take on a bunch of different projects because of the time commitment necessary for just one. She told ET Canada that’s it’s truly a 24/7 job and that can be a long time to spend away from family.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” Bullock explained. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family…That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

Bullock also previously spoke to ET about how Channing Tatum really helped her while they were filming this movie. Just add it to the list of people saying nice things about the Magic Mike star.

“He’s doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they’re world-renowned,” Bullock smiled. “I don’t know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what’s gonna happen, it’s like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It’s all gonna be on mama… Not really, but in my world, that’s what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay.”

Paramount+ describes The Lost City for people interested in checking out the jungle comedy.

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

