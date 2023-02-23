Bert Kreischer's The Machine Gets Red Band Trailer

Comedian Bert Kreischer earned a reputation not only for his comedic sensibilities over the years, but also for his story of "The Machine," regaling audiences with the story of how he unexpectedly found himself caught up in a train robbery as a member of the Russian mafia, with his upcoming The Machine film getting an all-new red band trailer. This full-length trailer also adds new insight into the overall story of the film, confirming that not only will the story recreate elements of the original experience, but also explore what happens when the legend of "The Machine" catches up to the comedian. Check out the trailer for The Machine below before it lands in theaters on May 26th.

The film is described, "Set 23 years after the original story which inspired it, The Machine finds Bert Kreischer facing familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babić) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground."

Peter Atencio (Key & Peele, Keanu) directed the film, working from a script by Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town, Scrubs) and Scotty Landes (Workaholics, Ma). Other cast members starring alongside Kreischer and Hamill include Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuričko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers, and Mercedes de la Cruz.

Kreischer's real-life experiences saw him going to Russia while studying the language and, when confronted by a stranger, he only manages to call himself "The Machine," to the delight of the stranger, resulting in a night of alcohol-fueled debauchery. These antics saw him spending more time with Russian gangsters, as they ultimately enlist him to help rob a train, despite him having no idea what he was in for or having the option of backing out.

Despite how unbelievable that original story might be, Kreischer himself expressed that making the movie was just as shocking to him.

"It's mind-blowing. It really is," Kreischer previously said of the film in an interview with New York's Q104.3. "At times it kind of overwhelms me. They're spending $24 million on this movie, and you see the sets and you see the amount of people working. The other day I listened to Jimmy Tatro ... an amazing actor who is playing a young version of me. So in flashback scenes you see the young Bert and I got teary-eyed -- this is the dumbest thing to get teary-eyed but he introduced himself in the movie. He goes, 'My name is Bert. I don't go to class very much.' And I got teary-eyed. I was like, 'That is exactly who I am! That is exactly what I said, and I'm seeing someone act it out on screen!'"

The Machine lands in theaters on May 26th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments!