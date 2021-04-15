The Machine: Mark Hamill Teases New Project with Comedian Bert Kreischer

✖

Mark Hamill has a new project in the works! The legendary Star Wars actor took to Twitter yesterday to post a new video, which teased his latest project with comedian Bert Kreischer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Machine will be based on a real-life story Kreischer has told in his stand-up sets about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad during college. The movie will follow Kreischer 20 years later as the mob connections from his past catch up with him and get him and his father (Hamill) kidnapped.

"Hey everyone, it's Mark Hamill here. I am jetting off to my latest adventure and I’m so excited, I’m here with [my dogs] Mabel and Millie and I would love to tell you about this project, but unfortunately, it’s under a non-disclosure agreement, what they call an ‘NDA,’ so I really can’t tell you anything about it at this point in time," Hamill says in his video. That’s when a shirtless Kreischer interrupts. You can check out the video in the tweet below:



According to THR, The Machine has been described as a cross between The Hangover and Midnight Run. Peter Atencio, the director of Keanu, will be helming the comedy for Legendary, and Kreischer is producing the movie alongside Judi Marmel. You can watch a video of Kreischer's famous mafia story below:

In addition to being known for Star Wars, Hamill has also had an iconic voice acting career. His latest project is Amazon's Invincible, which is based on the comic book character of the same name by Robert Kirkman. You can check out the official description here: "From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

