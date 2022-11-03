Bert Kreischer's The Machine Movie Teaser Trailer Released

Bert Kreischer's story about accidentally infiltrating the Russian mafia has become one of the most well-known stand-up comedy bits in recent memory. So much so, it has been turned into a feature film starring Kreischer and Mark Hamill amongst others. Wednesday, Legendary released the first teaser for the picture, a raunchy red band clip showing a glimpse into the John Wick-inspired flick.

The trailer quickly became the talk of social media, largely because of how over-the-top the film is. Kreischer is prominently featured throughout as are Hamill (the comedian's fictional father) and Jimmy Tatro, the actor that plays a younger version of Kreischer. See it for yourself below.

Is Bert Kreischer's Russian mafia story real?

Whether or not Kreischer's famed story is real will likely never be revealed but one thing's for certain, the film expands a great portion of it. In fact, the movie itself is about the mafia getting their payback for his story by kidnapping Hamill for ransome.

"It's mind-blowing. It really is," Kreischer previously said of the film in an interview with New York's Q104.3. "At times it kind of overwhelms me. They're spending $24 million on this movie, and you see the sets and you see the amount of people working. The other day I listened to Jimmy Tatro ... an amazing actor who is playing a young version of me. So in flashback scenes you see the young Bert and I got teary-eyed — this is the dumbest thing to get teary-eyed but he introduced himself in the movie. He goes, 'My name is Bert. I don't go to class very much.' [Laughs] And I got teary-eyed. I was like, 'That is exactly who I am! That is exactly what I said, and I'm seeing someone act it out on screen!'"

When is Bert Kreischer's The Machine being revealed?

As it stands now, Legendary hasn't revealed a release date or distribution plans for the movie. It's unclear if Legendary plans to release it in theaters or if it will be shopped to streaming platforms.