The Mandalorian and Grogu Revealed A New Detail About Yoda’s Species, & Everybody Missed It

Although Master Yoda is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in Star Wars movies and TV shows, and he has been since he was introduced in The Empire Strikes Back, there are still so many questions about his species. Yoda was bizarre from the moment he arrived on screen, with his unusual way of talking, silly personality (but still full of great wisdom), and immense power despite his myriad quirks. In both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, it seemed like Yoda might be the only being of his kind. Eventually, the prequel trilogy revealed that there was another, a Jedi Master named Yaddle. For decades after, however, it was still just Yoda and Yaddle, until The Mandalorian debuted in 2019, introducing the so-called “Baby Yoda,” whose actual name is Grogu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that Grogu is a child, despite actually being 50 years old, there’s not a lot audiences can learn about the species overall from him. For example, viewers have long wanted to know whether Grogu will have Yoda’s unique speech pattern—which, notably, Yaddle didn’t—but he hasn’t begun speaking yet. It is clear that Grogu has immense power, and the fact that all three current members of the species in Star Wars have been Jedi suggests that they may be naturally more attuned to the Force, but even that isn’t confirmed. However, a Star Wars VFX supervisor has just confirmed that there actually was a major aspect of this species revealed by Grogu in , and it seems as though just about everybody missed it.

Yoda’s Species Is Naturally Inclined To Build Huts

Among the most harrowing sequences in The Mandalorian and Grogu is one in which it seems like Din Djarin may actually die. George Lucas has long argued that Star Wars is for kids, and Disney Star Wars has clearly carried that tradition on, with The Mandalorian and Grogu arguably being the Star Wars theatrical release that most feels like it’s meant for young audiences. Yet, it did briefly seem like the movie really might kill off this beloved character in a brutal way, with Grogu desperately trying to take care of him and save his life. As part of Grogu’s life-saving measures, he builds a hut around Din Djarin, keeping him safe from the elements and other threats as he healed.

With so much going on narratively at that point in the movie, it’s easy to overlook the fact that Grogu’s hut building is yet another connection to Yoda. Apparently, though, this was actually very intentional and was meant to shed light on a unique feature of their species. Speaking to Polygon, Star Wars VFX supervisor John Knoll explained, “The ability to build those huts is something that’s genetic memory, and it’s his instinct to do that…Part of the message of the story is: The old protect the young, and then the young protect the old. So in the same way that Mando has been protecting and caring for Grogu while he is more defenseless, when Mando succumbed to this poison, and he’s disabled and vulnerable, Grogu is doing what he can to protect him from the elements and from predators.”

The idea that Grogu’s inclination to build this hut and protect Din Djarin with it is part of his “genetic memory” directly implies that this is some specific aspect of Yoda and Grogu’s species itself, which is one of very few concrete details we’ve gotten about their kind. Of course, Star Wars audiences are undoubtedly much more eager to learn what this species is called, if others are out there, and whether they do in fact have a stronger natural connection to the Force, but for now, it’s at least fascinating to know that Grogu’s hut was actually a demonstration of something much deeper about the species.