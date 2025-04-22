This Star Wars Fan Theory May Finally Explain the Mystery Behind Yoda and Grogu

Fan theories are the lifeblood of communities and fandoms. It’s what keeps a franchise alive between content bursts, even when that franchise is as massive as Star Wars. Frankly, there’s so much content from the Star Wars universe that it’s pretty much impossible to avoid creating a few fan theories along the way. These theories can help explain gaps in lore or speculate what will happen in an impending movie or show. For example, there’s at least one theory out there that may explain a central mystery about Yoda and Grogu. If you’ve spent time in any Star Wars forum, you’ve likely encountered a variation of this theory.

Sometimes, it may feel like we have been told everything there is to learn about the Star Wars universe. Then, you look closer and realize key details have intentionally been omitted. Let’s talk about one of those omissions. To this day, fans still do not know the name of Yoda’s species. Given how much of the universe has names, this omission is 100% intentional on George Lucas’ part. The absence of a name weighs heavier now that Grogu has appeared, as once again, the franchise is skirting around this little detail.

The Importance of a Name

When everything has a name, it is safe to assume that the absence of a name is important. Everything in the Star Wars universe has the potential for a name, and these names sometimes have a local influence. There’s Tatooine, which is likely based on Tataouine, a city in Tunisia. Meanwhile, other names are more evocative of a feeling, such as Greedo, the bounty hunter. George Lucas has even been known to create names for places and characters on the fly (look up the history of planet Stewjon for a good example), which implies that there is overall a lax attitude when naming some parts of Star Wars. The stricter rules surrounding Yoda, Grogu, and their species hint at something larger.

Not only have the creatives behind Star Wars never dropped a species name for Yoda and Grogu, but they’ve avoided doing so intentionally. Reportedly, George Lucas created a ban preventing too much exploration of Yoda’s species. Despite this ban on exploring Yoda’s species, it keeps coming up. First, there was Yoda (obviously), then Yaddle (who died during the Clone Wars), and now Grogu. Grogu’s arrival helped drive home the intentional nature of this mystery, and that feeling will only get stronger as we watch a quest to find his people.

Speculation Galore

There are plenty of reasons why this name mystery could exist. The most obvious explanation is that George Lucas wanted to keep the mystery alive. In other words, he might have tried to keep some parts of the universe unexplored to maintain that air of mystique. Alternatively, several fans have created new theories to explain what is happening. For example, this Reddit theory by IcebergKarentuite posits a more direct reason for the mystery. In their theory, Yoda’s species has been hiding in plain sight this whole time, as they believe Yoda’s species was once called “The Jedi.”

The theory is shockingly sound, given that the Sith have a similar origin. The Sith were once merely a species of (at least) four different races. They were a humanoid race, complete with red skin and a sensitivity toward the Force (specializing in the dark side, surprising no one). Over time, the Sith became known not as a species but as the type of Force users called to the dark side. So, it stands to reason that the same thing may have happened with the Jedi. Perhaps, once upon a time, Yoda’s species was called the Jedi (or some variation of the word) before it became a more universal term for light users.

In all likelihood, this theory isn’t canon, but that’s the fun of fan theories—they don’t have to be right. In this case, the Je’daii Order, a precursor to the Jedi Order, can either support or dismantle the theory, depending on how one argues their case. One could argue that the Je’daii Order is proof of evolution on the side of the Jedi, teasing at a much longer history. Others could argue that the Jedi were a different order first and thus were likely never a species. As with many fan theories, it’s all about picking a side.

Until the day Star Wars gives us a solid answer about Yoda and Grogu, fans will continue theorizing about what is happening behind the scenes. That day may never come, but at least we’ll enjoy the conversations.

Star Wars continues with Andor Season 2’s premiere this week.