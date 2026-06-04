Star Wars: 5 Things That Still Make No Sense About Yoda, Grogu & Their Species

Yoda has been a staple of Star Wars since his first appearance in The Empire Strikes Back, and at the time, he seemed like a one-of-a-kind character. With his wisdom, impressive Force abilities, and unique way of talking, there was certainly no other character like him at the time. Even when Star Wars movies and TV shows expanded with the prequel trilogy, there was only the briefest sign that Yoda wasn’t alone in his species. Yaddle, another Jedi Master at the time, was also Yoda’s species, but she didn’t play a significant role.

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In the time since, both characters have gone more screen time (Yoda significantly more and Yaddle only slightly more, particularly with Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi). However, as all current Star Wars fans will be well aware, a brand-new member of this species has taken the fanbase by storm over the last several years: Grogu. This adorable baby has renewed interest in this species, but there are several things that remain mysterious about Yoda, Grogu, Yaddle, and their overall species in Star Wars—and these 5 are among the biggest.

Grogu Is Now Getting Treated Like A Dog

Perhaps the newest question regarding this species is why Din Djarin, adoptive father of Grogu, was suddenly treating him like a dog in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Despite there being no such indication in The Mandalorian, in the new movie, Din says several things that make Grogu suddenly seem more like Din’s pet than his child, including telling him to “heel” and “stay,” commands that are definitely associated with dogs, not children.

Although it was clearly meant to be funny, it nevertheless came across as a bit odd and surprising, and it really just made no sense. Din has always treated Grogu like an actual baby, so why this sudden, almost dehumanizing change? It will be interesting to see whether this will continue in the future, perhaps in either or The Mandalorian season 4, although neither project is currently confirmed.

Yoda Never Followed Up After Sensing Anakin’s Pain

One of the most bewildering moments in Yoda’s larger Star Wars story is his failure to follow up after he sensed anger, fear, and pain from Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Yoda didn’t know that Anakin had just slaughtered the Tusken Raider men, women, and children; had he known that, he of course would have done something. Yet, he did know he sensed this deep anguish in Anakin.

Sure, the Clone Wars began not long after he sensed this, so he was understandably distracted. Yet, these emotions were certainly concerning, so one would think it still would have been a priority for him at some point not long after. In fact, especially given that these emotions were coming from Anakin of all people, Yoda really should have followed up about this.

Every Member Of This Species Has Been Force Sensitive

As mentioned, in canon, Star Wars has only included three members of this species on screen: Yoda, Yaddle, and Grogu. Interestingly, that means that every single character who is part of this species is Force sensitive. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the species is innately Force sensitive, although that does seem to be the implication at this point.

While that wouldn’t exactly be the most shocking thing that Star Wars has ever done, it does seem to defy the franchise’s representation of the Force as something that any species can have access to (this has been especially true under Disney’s direction; George Lucas actually had some interesting rules about this, including the idea that a Wookiee couldn’t be a Jedi).

This Species Still Has No Name

One of the strangest things about this species is that it still has no name, making it quite the anomaly in the franchise. This was apparently a move by George Lucas himself, who wanted to keep Yoda’s species, origins, and home planet a mystery. It will yet again be interesting to see whether Disney Star Wars upholds that, especially with the introduction of Grogu.

There’s a possibility, particularly due to Grogu’s prominence and (presumably) ongoing importance, that Disney will decide to reveal more about this species, potentially including a name. However, that would no doubt anger many fans, which may mean the company wanting to respect Lucas’ wishes and refrain from sharing any new information about the species.

Why Does Yoda Talk Like That?

Finally, the biggest thing that makes no sense about this species—and is something that has been a mystery since Yoda’s introduction in The Empire Strikes Back—is why the Jedi master speaks in the way that he does. It isn’t quite talking backwards, as has been said before, but Yoda obviously has a very unusual way of speaking, and it’s never really explained.

If anything, Star Wars has only made this more confusing with time. Grogu doesn’t speak (yet), but Yaddle does, and she clearly does not share Yoda’s manner of speaking. This raises questions about whether this is unique to Yoda or if Yaddle is the outlier. It may take Grogu finally speaking for audiences to uncover the truth, although that could be many years in the future, if it happens at all.

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