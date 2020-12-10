The Mandalorian: New Star Wars Posters Showcase Boba Fett, Grogu, and More

✖

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ has been earning heaps of praise from fans as Din Djarin continues exploring the galaxy, meeting new and familiar faces along the way. Most notable is the live-action debuts of animated characters Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano, as well as bringing back the infamous bounty hunter known as Boba Fett. Fans also learned the Child AKA Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu, revealing key details about the mysterious Force-wielder's backstory. Now Lucasfilm and Disney are taking advantage of these new elements, offering fans the chance to purchase new merchandise featuring these popular characters.

New posters from Trends include promo artwork featuring Grogu, Boba Fett, and more. This indicates that Disney is beginning to open the floodgates for merch, this time being a lot quicker than the first season and the secrecy surrounding the reveal of the Child.

It's hard to gauge just what the biggest moments in Season 2 of The Mandalorian are considering all of the characters debuting. But the return of Boba Fett, played by returning Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison, has to be up there. Even Morrison himself was excited about his return.

“I went to have a meeting at their office, and I was put in a room to wait. I got there quite early because I was excited, I didn’t want to be late,” Morrison explained in an interview with StarWars.com. “While I was waiting, I was looking at some of the conceptual drawings on the wall, and I suddenly saw an image of a guy that looked like me. I said, ‘Jeez, I’m sure that’s me there.’ But I didn’t want to get too excited.”

Bo-Katan actress Katee Sackhoff relayed a similar experience. Sackhoff had the opportunity to voice Bo-Katan recently in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, but this was her first appearance in a live-action project.

"It was a completely different experience for me," explained Sackhoff. "One of the things that worked in my favor this episode was Bryce Dallas Howard, who is such a phenomenal director and also an amazing actor. I couldn’t have done it without her, she truly helped me understand that just because I knew this character so well didn’t mean that I’d worked out how to play her yet. That was hard at the beginning."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes premiere on Fridays.