Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Doesn't Know How Character Survived for The Mandalorian Return

Following the tease of Boba Fett's return in the Season Two premiere of The Mandalorian, fans have been wondering about the specifics of how the bounty hunter escaped from the sarlacc in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but even actor Temuera Morrison has no idea about the details of his survival. Boba Fett's return in The Mandalorian doesn't appear to only last one episode, with the conclusion of "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" teasing that he teams up with Din Djarin and Fennec Shand, though Morrison's ambiguity around his character's survival either means the series never covers those details or that the actor was merely playing coy about what he really does know.

“Ah, no, I don’t. There’s quite a bit of loose ends, and I’m not one of those guys that knows too much about the actual history," Morrison shared with The New York Times when asked about his knowledge of how Fett survived. "The fans of Star Wars, they have better knowledge of, 'What’s happened? How can he still be alive? I thought he was stuck in this place?' I can find out more on the internet.”

In the wake of Fett's death in Return of the Jedi, a variety of different novels and comics featuring the character shed more light into his fate. According to these stories, Fett's Mandalorian armor proved to be too difficult for the sarlacc to digest, allowing the bounty hunter to escape and continue his exploits. With these stories being relegated to the "Legends" corner of the franchise following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm, making them no longer canon, fans have yet to learn the official details of the character's return.

Before seeing that Fett had survived in The Mandalorian, audiences first saw his armor, which was sported by Cobb Vanth. Audiences learned that Vanth acquired the armor from Jawas, a narrative that was previously explained in Chuck Wendig's Aftermath novels. While these novels have been canon since they were published, witnessing the live-action series embrace these details from a novel has caused some fans to speculate that Fett's canonical survival could reflect his Legends trajectory. With the animated Star Wars Rebels and now The Mandalorian bringing Grand Admiral Thrawn from the Legends stories into the official canon, there's a precedence that Lucasfilm has no problem borrowing from those stories.

