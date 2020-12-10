Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Temuera Morrison Reveals When He Knew Boba Fett Would Return

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Temuera Morrison revealed when he realized that Boba Fett would return. Mando fans were shocked when the legend showed up on the Disney+ series, but the move had been planned for a long time. In a conversation with StarWars.com, the actor talked about how the writing was literally on the wall when he walked into a meeting with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. When the producer of the streaming darling that everyone is talking about rings you up, you answer that call. Clearly, Morrison still has a lot of love for Boba Fett. This affection is both matched and amplified by the fans who couldn’t wait to run to social media last week when the big reveal finally took place. It’s wild to see those moments play out in real-time, and you can see how much the cast enjoys the delight on everyone’s pages.

“I went to have a meeting at their office, and I was put in a room to wait. I got there quite early because I was excited, I didn’t want to be late,” Morrison revealed. “While I was waiting, I was looking at some of the conceptual drawings on the wall, and I suddenly saw an image of a guy that looked like me. I said, ‘Jeez, I’m sure that’s me there.’ But I didn’t want to get too excited.”

Later on in the talk, the actor also shared how the practical effects helped the creative team breathe some life in the bounty hunter.

“I did rely a lot on the makeup,” Morrison said. “I worked with Brian Sipe. When we started to work once things got underway, and we decided I would play Boba Fett and we got over all the excitement, we actually had to sit in the chair and start doing the actual work and the creating, and look at where he’s been and his past. So I spent a lot of the time sitting in the makeup chair, watching what was being applied, and then things just started to happen organically.”

“It was a conscious choice,” he added. “I thought, every now and then he hit some tonal qualities where, hey, he has been scarred. He has been affected internally, as well. So without sounding too false I wanted to bring a little gravel in there to give it a bit of timbre.”

