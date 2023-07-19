The Marvels EP Teases Big “Surprises” for Goose

The Marvels will bring together fan favorites Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, and fans are eager to see them teaming up on the big screen. They aren’t the only characters from the Captain Marvel side of the Marvel universe making an appearance though, as The Marvels will also feature the return of everyone’s favorite Flerken Goose. Goose was a highlight throughout the original Captain Marvel, and she is probably going to have some scene-stealing moments in The Marvels. Executive producer Mary Livanos recently teased as much in a new interview with EW and said there are some fun surprises in store for Goose.

Livanos said “Goose is her own person. She is full of surprises, and she certainly has a lot in store over the course of this story.” Now, while one cat is delightful enough, we’ve seen there are several adorable kittens also joining in on the fun this time around, and going by the comics, it is likely they are also Flerkens.

Livanos said the crew adored having the kittens on set, comparing it to Christmas. Plus, with several being part of the group, everyone quickly discovered a favorite to adore. “The crew was delighted whenever the kittens were around,” Livanos said. “It was like Christmas when we had our bigger kitten scenes. Everyone had their own favorite.”

Larson is actually allergic to cats, which meant that in the original film, any scenes that involved Goose in close proximity to Carol were purely CGI. That is once again the case for The Marvels, and the same is true of Carol scenes that involve the kittens. “I’m still allergic. I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat.”

The cast seems to have had a wonderful time on the set, with Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani raving about working with DaCosta. “She has a really calm vibe, too,” Vellani said. “These movies are not easy to make at all. There’s like a million, bajillion little moving pieces. She and Mary [Livanos] did such a great job to keep morale high. Even if there were days where they wanted to rip people’s heads off, they would never show it and never put their stress on anyone else.”

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Photon), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. You can find the official synopsis for The Marvels below.

“Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

The Marvels soars into theaters on November 10th.

