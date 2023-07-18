The Marvels: Brie Larson Explains Carol’s MCU Absence Since Avengers: Endgame

As proven in Avengers: Endgame, Carol Danvers is one of the most powerful characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, who could singlehandedly stop just about any threat on Earth. Despite that power, Captain Marvel has been largely absent from the MCU since Endgame, with actor Brie Larson explaining that Carol knows her powers allow her to protect the entire galaxy, not just Earth, and her commitment to her powers means being too busy to manage all threats that have emerged. Fans got their first look at Carol’s return in a post-credits scene for the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which set the stage for the upcoming movie The Marvels. The Marvels is slated to hit theaters on November 10th.

“The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends,” Larson shared with Entertainment Weekly about her MCU whereabouts. “That’s certainly something I can relate to.”

Since the events of Endgame, there have been ten MCU films released, including Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. On the small screen, Disney+ has debuted eight live-action MCU TV series, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Other than the direct connection between Ms. Marvel and Carol Danvers, there arguably hasn’t been a narrative in which Danvers’ specific skills could have thwarted a threat. The most recent MCU TV series, Secret Invasion, could potentially feature a reference to Captain Marvel in its final two episodes, or possibly even feature a post-credits scene setting up The Marvels.

“He’s been calling her, and she’s off in galaxies far, far away,” Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson admits. “She’s like, ‘Fury, why are you calling me? I told you not to use this [number].’ He’s like, ‘You gave it to me, so I’m gonna use it. And I’m calling you because I need your help!’”

In addition to complicating her world-saving plans, Carol’s absence also has an impact on her personal relationships.

“Carol is such a huge part of Monica’s life in Captain Marvel,” Monica Rambeau actor Teyonah Parris explains. “When we see her in WandaVision, you get a sense that she has not talked to Carol in a very long time. So, we have to address the elephant in the room.”

