The Marvels Director Shares Personal Bond With Ms. Marvel

The Marvels’s director shared the surprising bond she has with Ms. Marvel. Nia DaCosta is the woman behind the camera for the Captain Marvel sequel. She spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the movie as a part of their big cover story. It seems as though the filmmaker has some ties to Kamala Khan as growing up in New York City and loving superhero comics. In a funny way, a lot of these same habits could be said about her youngest star, Iman Vellani, as well. For DaCosta and countless women out there, Ms. Marvel represents a fresh perspective and a relatable her to join the Marvel pantheon.

“I’m a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age,” DaCosta revealed when asked about the fresh face in Marvel movies. “It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don’t often feel when it’s Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I’ve loved for a decade to the big screen.”

Nia DaCosta Had To Move Past Her Fandom and Claim Her Vision

Marvel fans are al over these days. You could count Nia DaCosta as one of them. In the EW piece, she shared that she had some thoughts about how much the MCU deviates from the comics. Adapting any work is hard to do. There’s a delicate balance that you’re trying to achieve between comic book accuracy and the larger stories that these movies are trying to tell. It all works together for the good of the MCU as a whole.

“The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd,” DaCosta shared. “Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa!’ Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, ‘You’re being too much of a nerd. Please stop.’”

Even Nick Fury couldn’t get at her. “He’s been calling her, and she’s off in galaxies far, far away,” Samuel L. Jackson added. “She’s like, ‘Fury, why are you calling me? I told you not to use this [number].’ He’s like, ‘You gave it to me, so I’m gonna use it. And I’m calling you because I need your help!’”

Where Has Captain Marvel Been Since Avengers: Endgame?

A lot of people were excited to see Captain Marvel pop-up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But, that got viewers asking, what the heck has Carol been doing since Avengers: Endgame wrapped up? Surprisingly, Brie Larson has some answers for us in the new EW interview. Apparently, she’s thrown herself into work and that’s a big problem when the Earth needs saving and a core Avenger is out among the stars.

“The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends,” Larson explained when the outlet wondered where she’s been. “That’s certainly something I can relate to.”

