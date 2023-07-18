New The Marvels Images Released

The Marvels has some fresh images courtesy of an Entertainment Weekly cover story. In the new spread, Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani are front and center as Captain Marvel, Captain Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel. (Yeah, we still don’t know exactly which hero name the Marvel character is rolling with.) But, seeing the three of them team-up has been a highlight for many fans online. Kamala Khan is rocking a new costume and Carol Danvers has a mysterious new look we’ve seen before in the teaser trailer. Check out some of these awesome pictures down below.

Director Nic DaCosta is a big Marvel fan. She told EW that finding the balance between fandom and being the one who makes decisions can be daunting. DaCosta knows that the MCU can deviate from the source material in significant ways. (Just look at Ms. Marvel honestly!) The filmmaker talked about how she ended up getting out of that mode and moving for this story.

“The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd,” DaCosta shared. “Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa!’ Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, ‘You’re being too much of a nerd. Please stop.’”

The Marvels Sets Up A Powerful New MCU Trio

With Secret Invasion winding down, people are wondering how Nick Fury’s war will end up in a position to lead this team. Samuel L. Jackson talked to Sway’s Universe about the MCU movie. He says that fans should get ready because each Avenger has something to offer. The focus of The Marvels will be getting all of them to work together and unite in the face of a common threat.

“After Secret Invasion, I’m moving on to The Marvels, where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel,” Jackson told the hose when the movie came up. “So, they’re working on the universe in a way that’s inclusive. Even like Shang-Chi and all those things that happen there. And… who the hell is Bad Bunny gonna be? Like, Bad Bunny’s in the Marvel universe. Who that? What he gonna be?”

Kamala Khan Steals The Marvels

Iman Vellani has been nothing short of a delight working on The Marvels. Fans fell in love with her version of Kamala Khan during Ms. Marvel. In the upcoming movie, viewers should be ready for the young actress to become an even bigger deal. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says that Ms. Marvel effectively steals The Marvels. That’s great news for Kamala Khan fans out there.

“Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I’m very proud of the Ms. Marvel show,” Feige explained. “I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels, which is coming out [July 28]. It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney+.”

“The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she’s not unlike Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Civil War,” he added. “She can’t believe she’s with these other heroes, and can’t believe that she finds herself in these places. And that’s fun because we want to be that. I want to be that.”

