The Marvels: Iman Vellani Reveals Scrapped Young Avengers Scene

Iman Vellani revealed that there was another version of The Marvels' Young Avengers scene. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast caught up with the Kamala Khan actress to talk about Ms. Marvel uniting the Young Avengers. The first person on her list: Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. One of the last moments of The Marvels is Kamala cornering Hawkeye and channeling Nick Fury to assemble a new team. These younger Marvel heroes have been stacking up for a while and now it looks like they might be ready for primetime. Vellani told us there was a version of this scene where the team was already put together. But, it'll never see the light of day.

"Yes, I mean, it was like pretty much the same lines," Vellani explained. "I think they were trying their best to incorporate as many as they can. But, I think its better that we see Kamala actually form the Young Avengers starting from the beginning. Because, there was a version where they already exist and I was like, 'That doesn't make any sense' and they were like 'We know, we're not gonna film this.'"



"But, yeah, I think it was really fun and I loved working with Hailee for just that one day that I got to meet her and see her and talk to her. She's so… it was nice just having someone to relate to about the super suits and… you know, where the future of the Young Avengers lies. So, yeah I'm very excited. Hopefully, that turns into something real…. It's my favorite part about the first Avengers film too. When Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson, they all gather together, and they're like 'we're a team now.'"

Iman Vellani Excited About Mutant Possibilities

Earlier in the MCU conversation, Iman Vellani told ComicBook.com about the day they shot Ms. Marvel's mutant reveal. Apparently, the young actress could barely contain her excitement. It was a huge honor for her to be the first Mutant in the MCU. But, Vellani had to calm down to actually get those words out.

"The hardest part was when we were filming it," Vellani told us. "First of all, I couldn't keep it together. Every single time Matt Lintz would say 'mutation' — which still makes me giddy every time I say the word — I would just break. They even did his coverage first so I could hear it enough times, so that by the time the camera rolled around to me, I was normal. It didn't work. First take, I was gone. It was just so cool! And it was one of the last things we shot, and it was nighttime in Atlanta.

"It was such like vibes, you know? It was very cool. But again, we didn't know if that was gonna make it into the cut," she added. "I think that was like the most annoying thing, filming it, because it was so cool, and I was having so much fun, and I just wanted people to see my excitement over it. And what an honor, you know, to use that M word for the first time in the MCU. So I'm very glad it made it in."

What's Going On With Kamala Khan?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In The Marvels, (now in theaters), Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

When do you think we'll see Young Avengers? Let us know down in the comments!