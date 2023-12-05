The multiverse may be infinite, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not. In February, after releasing five television series in 2021 and another five TV projects in 2022, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige confirmed that the "pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine." The studio pared down its streaming content to three series this year: Secret Invasion in June, Loki season 2 in October, and the animated What If...? season 2 in December.

The films Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels make six Marvel Studios projects across theatrical and streaming this year — down from nine (four films and five series) in 2021 and eight (three films, three series, and two Special Presentations) in 2022. Next year, Marvel Studios will spread out its content on the film and TV sides: Deadpool 3, dated for July 26, is the lone film after Disney reshuffled its release calendar, pushing Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts out of 2024 entirely and further delaying Blade to even later in 2025.

As part of a press release about what's new on Disney+ in 2024, the streamer confirmed just three Marvel Studios series: the TV-MA Hawkeye spinoff Echo (January 10), WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (undated 2024), and the X-Men: The Animated Series revival X-Men '97 (undated 2024).

Announced projects without release dates include Ironheart, a Wakanda series from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Wonder Man, What If...? season 3, and Daredevil: Born Again. The latter, a revival of the mature series that ran for three seasons on Netflix, is undergoing a creative overhaul after replacing the showrunner and writers and tapping Loki co-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Also in the works are the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel Zombies.

"There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better," Disney CEO Bob Iger said earlier this year, midway through the company's 100-year anniversary year marred by underperformers like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and box office bombs like Indiana Jones 5 and The Marvels. "It's reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been."

Marvel's increased output of Disney+ series is "a great example of that," Iger added. "They had not been in the TV business at any significant level. Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, and frankly, it diluted focus and attention. That is, I think, more of the cause than anything." Last week, Iger remarked that The Marvels — the sequel to 2019's $1.31 billion-grossing Captain Marvel —bombed because Marvel Studios executives are spread too thin.

"The Marvels was shot during Covid," Iger said at the New York Times' DealBook Summit. "There wasn't as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives [that are] really looking over what's being done day after day after day." As for the rest of Disney's output, Iger admitted the studio has "made too many" sequels in recent years.

"I don't want to apologize for making sequels. Some of them have done extraordinarily well and they've been good films, too," Iger said. However, "I think you there has to be a reason to make them, you have to have a good story. And often the story doesn't hold up to is not as strong as the original story. That can be a problem."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is scheduled to open in theaters July 26, 2024. Marvel's slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025), Fantastic Four (May 2, 2025), Thunderbolts (July 25, 2025), Blade (November 7, 2025), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 1, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027).