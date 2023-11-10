The Marvels Post-Credits Scenes Explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe heads to new heights this weekend, with The Marvels making its debut exclusively in theaters. The Marvel Studios film continues the narrative threads of a number of franchise properties — not only 2019's Captain Marvel sequel, but the Disney+ shows WandaVision and Ms. Marvel. Along the way, The Marvels has fun with many of the franchise's tropes — including, of course, the post-credits scene.

Keep reading if you want to find out what happens after the credits in The Marvels. Obviously, major spoilers for The Marvels lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

What Is The Marvels' Mid-Credits Scene?

The Marvels already ends on a surprising cameo crossover note — but it doesn't stop there. The film contains one mid-credits scene, which begins with Monica waking up in the other universe that she stayed behind in. By her bedside is her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) — or really, this universe's version of her. Monica and the audience soon discover that the bedside is in an X Mansion that looks an awful lot like the one from the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies, something that is all but confirmed when Hank McCoy / Beast (Kelsey Grammer) shows up. He tells Maria some intel about Monica's condition, and Maria stands up, revealing that she is wearing a Binary superhero costume.

Beast leaves, telling Maria that Charles Xavier needs help, and Maria turns to Monica, asking who she is. This makes it clear that this Variant of Maria, who has been operating as Binary alongside the X-Men for an unknown amount of time, does not know about her daughter.

What Is The Marvels' Post-Credits Scene?

The Marvels does not have a traditional post-credits scene, but it does have a very small stinger. Once the credits are complete, and as the Marvel Studios logo comes up onscreen, audiences can very briefly hear the sound of a Flerken throwing up a hairball.

Yes, this moment has no bearing whatsoever on The Marvels or the MCU's future, but it still is one last punchline before you leave the theater.

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.