The Matrix Resurrections Releases New Character Posters

The past week has seen a lot of excitement for The Matrix fans, as a number of different posters have been released to build excitement for the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, with today seeing the release of character posters honoring not only familiar faces but also all-new figures within the franchise. Despite the excitement of these posters and the reminder that the film is just a month away from being released, the marketing campaign continues to keep a tight lid on the endeavor, as these posters don’t offer much insight into the roles these new characters will play in the outing. The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.

The film is described, “From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

Check out the new posters below and see The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.

Keanu Reeves

Carrie-Anne Moss

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Jessica Henwick

Neil Patrick Harris

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Jonathan Groff

Eréndira Ibarra

